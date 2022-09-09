Diana trends as the world reacts to the Queen’s death

Kaunda Selisho

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II’s death is all that anyone can talk about, on and off social media and this has led to a number of related topics trending along with the hashtag “Queen Elizabeth”. One of the related topics that trended was “Diana” as people joked about how the late princess would react to seeing the Queen in the afterlife.

Diana was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales and, therefore, held the title of the Princess of Wales. She remains one of the most popular members of the British Royal Family, even after her death and was Princes William and Harry’s mother.

“DIANA OPEN UP THESE PEARLY GATES RIGHT NOW!!” pic.twitter.com/p1hOdhZbMK— b e a n s ???????? (@_joshmcintyre_) September 8, 2022

She died on 31 August 1997, and her death has been the subject of many conspiracy theories.

One of the most popular conspiracy theories surrounding her death was that the Queen ordered it to happen and that it was only made to look like a car accident to cover up what happened.

princess Diana in heaven rn pic.twitter.com/TrFTAtMoGG— YOLANDA PARODY (@yolanda_parody) September 8, 2022

The theory was also linked to the widely held belief that Queen Elizabeth II did not like Diana and, therefore, did not approve of her marriage to Prince Charles.

It is for this reason that she has often been compared to Meghan Markle, who is said to have had a much worse experience of joining the royal family than Diana did.

princess diana getting ready to greet queen elizabeth ii in the after life pic.twitter.com/w1mcFsDgZG— melisa spencer (@ivebeenexiled) September 8, 2022

Princess Diana & the Queen meeting in the afterlife pic.twitter.com/GnzjJcltmP— ???????? (@LewFnufc) September 8, 2022

Today was supposed to be the day you became Queen Consort of England. I think of Diana and it breaks my heart ???? pic.twitter.com/UfMYQJfic8— C ???? (@chtyyohighness) September 9, 2022

When princess Diana meet Queen Elizabeth II in heaven: pic.twitter.com/Nv1czGXsEf— نوترون⚡ (@NeutronOfH) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday evening, and her passing was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

She died on Thursday afternoon following a long battle with ill-health since spending a night in hospital last October.

This after the 96-year-old’s doctors on Thursday expressed their concern for Her Majesty’s health and recommended she remain under medical supervision, following evaluation this morning,

Queen Elizabeth, Lizzy and London Bridge have been trending following the announcement of her death, as people pay their tributes for the fallen monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II’s closest family travelled to join the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, after doctors placed her under medical supervision, prompting concern from British political and religious leaders.

All her children — heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, also joined her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, aides said.

