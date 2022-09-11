WATCH: Musa Khawula kicked out of popular Sandton night club

Xanet Scheepers

Mzanzi’s most notorious gossiper, Musa Khawula found himself without a drinking hole on Saturday night after being kicked out from popular celebrity night time hot spot Monarch, in Sandton.

The Twitter gossip blogger took to social media during the early hours of Sunday morning sharing a video of the entrance to the club and telling his followers that he was kicked out of the club for ‘no reason’.

can't even go drink a lil bit, not me getting found out at monarch; sandton and being kicked out for no reason, lol pic.twitter.com/tPqsl7OY5r— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) September 11, 2022

In a second tweet Musa said that he thinks Monarch is running a sex house and that this could be why he was kicked out.

“I think Monarch, Sandton is running a sex house otherwise why was I pulled out and told we know you, bathong!” he tweeted.

The comments on his post, however, alluded that Musa knows very well why he was kicked out and that the club was just protecting their customers’ discretion.

Khawula is known for plastering South African celebrities’ private affairs all over his social media accounts.

In August the gossip blogger was allegedly beat up by actor, TV presenter and social media sensation Moshe Ndiki.

The two got into a physical altercation after Musa threw shade at Moshe during one of his infamous gossip Tweets.

“Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rental apartment. Moshe Ndiki has since decided to be a dog daddy. He also can’t act, can he?” tweeted Musa.

Moshe didn’t take the comment laying down and responded to Musa’s tweet. “RENTAL? Do better angel!” responded Moshe Ndiki along with pictures of the title deed to his home.

A couple of hours after attacking Moshe in the streets of social media, Musa tweeted his whereabouts letting his followers know that they can buy him drinks if they spot him.

Moshe did not let this golden opportunity pass him by and made his way to Musa’s location where he allegedly got into a physical altercation with the blogger.

Naturally local celebrities flocked to social media to praise Moshe for mopping up the floor with Musa’s dreads.