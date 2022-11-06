After spilt rumours, Black Motion has a new member

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Award winning afro house duo Black Motion have persistently over the last year denied they are breaking up and the introduction of a new member has placed a spanner in the works.

Black Motion is made up of Bongani Mohosana, known as Murdah Bongz and Thabo Smol.

Over the last few months, the duo has tried to reassure its fans that they are not parting ways despite Bongz changing his artist name to Morda and releasing a solo album just last week.

Morda was also not spotted with Smol at a music festival over the weekend. Smol performed with new member Kabelo Kamo known by his stage name Problem Childten.

Anyway… welcome new member of Black Motion… Kabelo Kamo!!! Today at Kunye???????? pic.twitter.com/GfWCrSiSnD— B (@BanTwo) November 5, 2022

Is Morda still part of Black Motion?

The pair also appeared on SABC promoting their appearance at Tastic Heritage Festival on Saturday. Kamo was referred to as a member of Black Motion however the elephant in the room wasn’t addressed, whether or not Morda is still part of the group.

However, it still looks like Morda is still part of the band.

The band’s Instagram account congratulated Morda on his new album, evening helping promote the artist’s new body of work.

On the day of the release of Morda’s album, named after his daughter Asanda with DJ Zinhle; Black Motion wrote: “Today we celebrate a great body of work and great features by our own @murdahbongz let’s make it trend.”

It would be assumed that Morda couldn’t make Black Motions performances over the weekend because he was promoting his own music across the country.

New member Problem Childten

Problem Childten made a big impression on the crowd at a Kunye event on Saturday evening. He is known for making house music with many of his core fans wondering if he would ever get his big break.

Fans also thank Smol for giving Kamo a chance to showcase his musical talents.

Many videos were shared of the duo’s performance.

Black Motion is a movement, it’s more than the 2 gents.— AfricaMthiyane ???????????????????? (@Africa665) November 5, 2022

The last time Black Motion addressed the spilt rumours was in July. They said: “Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane, aka Smol, and Bongani Mohosana, aka Murdanbongz, have not parted ways. Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come.

“The only change which does not affect the duo is that Murdah has rebranded himself from Murdah to Mörda. This is because he is preparing to launch his solo career as a DJ, but still remains part and parcel of Black Motion.”