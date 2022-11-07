Makhadzi and Papa Penny’s collaboration goes viral

Kaunda Selisho

South African musician and dancer Makhadzi is on a roll with no signs of slowing down as fans continue to show unwavering support for her talent.

She recently marked a major milestone on social media when she informed her fans that her new collaboration with fellow musician Papa Penny had gone viral.

“Milandu reached 300k in 1 day… the album will be out 11 November,” tweeted the star, promising fans that her highly anticipated project was almost ready.

“If I don’t drop it please call the police to arrest me, [because] even the government is waiting for my album,” she joked.

At the time of writing, the video had amassed 496 000 views in just three days, setting her upcoming album off for a great start as Makhadi’s Milandu Bhe featuring Papa Penny is the lead single for the African Queen 2.0 album.

Makhadzi dances with Papa Penny

She traded the song a week prior to its release when she shared a video of herself dancing with the veteran musician.

The pair were dancing to Papa Panny’s Milandu Bhe which is a song he first released in 1994.

Briefly reports that the pair actually remade Papa Penny’s song for audiences of today and based on the streaming number’s on Makhadzi’s channel, it seems to be a hit.

“I brought Papa Penny back in studio to remake his Milandu Bhe hit wich ruled one of the festives back in 90s… it’s going down #AfricanQueen2.0,” wrote Makhadzi underneath a video of herself and Papa Penny dancing energetically.

Is the song a rip off?

A Malawian publication, Malawi24, has accused Makahadzi of ripping off artists from the country for the second time in a row.

According to an article by the publication, the 26-year-old singer had “copied another Malawian song, a few months after committing a foul of the same nature”.

Malawi24 asserts that her song sounds similar to another Malawian song called Milandu Mbwee by Mkulu Keyi featuring fellow Malawian musicians Nepman and Kay Nine.

The article doesn’t acknowledge that Papa Penny was the first artist to release the song back in 1994.

“The Limpopo Queen is facing such kind of accusations for the second time. In June this year, another Malawian musician Scrafoc threatened to sue her for stealing his Ma Gear song. However, Scrafoc is yet to take legal action against Makhadzi, four months after accusing her of the crime,” reported the publication.

