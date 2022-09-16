Blake lively and ryan reynolds expecting their fourth child

Sandisiwe Mbhele

One of Hollywood’s favourite couples, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child.

The actress made the joyful announcement during an appearance on the red carpet on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was glowing when she showed off her baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Lively and Reynolds have three children together, daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, who is 2 years old.

The couple started dating in 2011 and got married a year later. The actor’s chemistry was clear to see in the superhero movie Green Lantern in 2011.

Blake Lively is close to musician Taylor Swift, and revealed the artist helped name their third child. Swift then wrote a song honouring the toddler in her award-winning Folklore album.

The former Gossip Girl star explained that Swift’s song wasn’t necessarily about their children, but rather their names.

“But I mean, what an honour. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened’,” she told Bang Showbiz.

Reynolds has starred in many blockbusters, but recently decided to take a step back from acting to focus on his family.

The Adam Project’s star said he didn’t want to miss time with his kids, and wanted to be a present father.

“When I am shooting a film, I am often times in Europe, I’m away. There are incredible long hours,” he said.

The couple have kept their children out of the spotlight as much as they can. Lively and Reynolds often share hilarious captions of themselves, poking fun at each other.

Recently, Reynolds wished his wife a happy birthday in August, he wrote: “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.”

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele