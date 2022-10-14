Citizen Reporter

Blue Mbombo recently hosted a christening event for her baby girl and the photos are stunning.

The model-turned-influencer and former reality tv star gave birth to her baby girl, Marang Zalika Mbombo, back in April and referred to her as “Duchess” in the post confirming her birth.

Blue’s baby is currently about six months old and her mother held an all-white christening event for her captured by photographer @pedrothe3rd.

The event was put together by events company Well Seated and it took place in Blue’s home town, Welkom in the Free State.

The decor was all-white with gold accents and featured tons of fresh flowers.

Marang Zalika Mbombo’s christening. Picture: Instagram

Decor at Marang Zalika Mbombo’s christening. Picture: Instagram

She also shared photos taken during the church ceremony at Ethiopian Church of South Africa along with a bible verse in Setswana.

“Lesang bana batle ho nna, hoba mmuso wa mahodimo ke oa batshwanang le bona.” Luke 18:16.

“But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God,” reads the verse.

Her famous friends gushed all over the photos in the comments section.

“Beautiful,” wrote Melody Molale.

“So so so so beautiful,” commented Ayanda Thabethe.

Omuhle Gela simply commented with a heart emoji.

Influencer Leyonce Legobane called one of the photos iconic.

Decor at Marang Zalika Mbombo’s christening. Picture: Instagram

Decor at Marang Zalika Mbombo’s christening. Picture: Instagram

Paternity rumours

For months, Blue Mbombo has been the subject of many rumours about the paternity of her child as she has chosen to keep her relationship private.

She also has chosen to not show her child’s face in her posts which have led to some wild speculation about who her child’s father may be.

She has ignored most of the noise but she recently broke her silence to call disgraced gossip blogger Musa Khawula to order after he shared a post alleging that businessman Auswell Mashaba was the father of her child.

She quickly shut down those rumours shortly before Khawula lost his Twitter account for sharing revenge porn.

