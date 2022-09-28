WATCH: Mbalenhle Mavimbela’s heart-warming baby shower

Kaunda Selisho

Months after welcoming her first child, The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela has shared the first official snaps of her baby bump along with a highlight reel from her baby shower.

After a post by gossip blogger Musa Khawula, Mbali has been under much scrutiny with people trying to figure out whether or not she was really pregnant because she has not confirmed or denied the rumours.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela fanned the flames of the rumours when he reported that she would not be returning to star in the third season of The Wife.

Taking to Instagram during the week, she shared pictures from her maternity shoot along with the caption “Guys ngizamile ukukheca” joking that she had tried to suck in her stomach.

She followed the post up with a highlight reel from her baby shower which she says she was surprised by.

According to her caption, she got all dolled up for a maternity shoot only to be met by a celebration planned by her nearest and dearest.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela’s baby shower

The baby shower featured a baby blue, white and gold theme and the message “It’s Mbalenhle’s Role”, presumably playing on her job as an actress.

Her fellow The Wife star Gaisang K. Noge was present at the shower alongside Mbali’s friends and family.

She was serenaded by Nomfundo Moh and Sjava, whose arrival seemed to make her emotional.

According to a previous report by City Press, Mbalenhle welcomed her baby about three months ago and has been quietly settling into motherhood ever since.

She has kept her transition into motherhood as quiet as she has kept her relationship and not much is known about the father of her child.

