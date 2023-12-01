Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

6 minute read

1 Dec 2023

04:04 pm

British author denies including the names of King Charles and Kate Middleton in new controversial Royal book

The race row stems from questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.

Royals race row

King Charles and Kate Middleton have been named in a new royal book. Pictures: Photo by Chris Jackson. Max Mumby/(ndigo)/Gett Images

British author who is also a journalist Omid Scobie has refused to apologise for what he terms a ‘translation error’ in his book Endgame, after the Dutch translated version of the hard copy identified two royals at the centre of a racism row.

In the book that was first released in the Netherlands, King Charles and the Kate Middleton were named as the royals accused of raising questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son before he was born.

“The buck doesn’t stop with me because there are irresponsible people in this country who’ve broken the law and repeated names that should never have been repeated, should never have been named,” said the journalist who covers the royals on BBC’s Newsnight.

“The book I edited and signed off on did not have names in it.”

Endgame was released on Tuesday in the Netherlands but was pulled from the stores forcefully due to the “errors” in it. The Dutch translation is titled Eindstrijd.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah becomes first comedian to win Erasmus Prize since Charlie Chaplin

Scobie told the BBC he “found out on social media” about controversy surrounding the Dutch translation, and said he was “looking forward to finding out more”.

But the Dutch translator of the book, Saskia Peeters, refuted claims she had added the names of the two royals in the Dutch translation of her own accord and said they were there “in black and white”.

Royal reporter Rick Evers questioned how it is possible to mistranslate a name, and suggested they were included in an earlier manuscript.

He told Good Morning Britain: “There are some debates about how these passages were stated in the book. I would say how could you translate a name wrong?

“I got through the book with a colleague of yours and we saw some passages were missing in the English version. Like a sentence, five sentences between the first and the third part that was in the Dutch version.

“So something has been erased during the work that has been done for the book.”

ALSO READ: Even in death Queen Elizabeth II is still trending and influential

Kate and William play it cool

The Prince and Princess of Wales ignored questions about the controversy surrounding Endgame. The pair was attending the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday night and as they exited their car, reporters shouted questions at them related to Scobie’s new book.

NOW READ: Prince William dethrones Vin Diesel as the world’s sexiest bald man of 2023

Read more on these topics

kate middleton King Charles Meghan Markle Prince Harry prince william Royal Family

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe