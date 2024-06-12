Cassper Nyovest’s electricity headache: ‘I paid R18k a month’

Does electricity cost more in the middle of the month?

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is feeling the electricity tariff pinch as much as the rest of South Africa.

The star took to social media on Wednesday to share his struggles with the rising prices, revealing just how much he is paying to keep the lights on at his Johannesburg mansion.

“Guys, does the price of electricity change? Last week I bought R3 000 electricity and it was 900 units. Today R3 000 only gave me 750 units.

ALSO READ: New tariff structure may raise costs for some Eskom users

“Also what’s mad is that R3000 rand electricity lasts a week in my house, with the geysers off and everything! Life in Johannesburg is crazy,” he added.

‘I used to pay R18 000 a month’

He said electricity in the country had become too expensive, and detailed how he paid R18 000 a month for electricity until he switched to prepaid.

“I have a full Solar too. So I don’t experience load shedding. Mara still, electricity in this country has become too expensive. R12 000 a month on electricity is madness man. It used to be R18 000 a month before I moved to prepaid.

“Like, this is scary. What’s going to happen in 5 years?”

I have a full Solar too. So I don’t experience load shedding. Mara still , electricity in this country has become too expensive. 12 k a month on electricity is madness mann… it used to be 18k a month before I moved to prepaid. like this is scary. What’s gonna happen in 5 years? https://t.co/AQuUnlBOuQ — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 12, 2024

ALSO READ: Nersa approves guidelines for stage 16 load shedding

While some urged him to keep trying to save power, others shared his pain at the high cost of units.

Attempts to get clarity from Johannesburg power utility City Power on changes in electricity unit costs was unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Electricity tariff changes

Moneyweb this week reported that Eskom is updating an application for a change to the tariff structure, which could see some customers paying more for electricity.

Part-time lecturer in tariffs at Wits Business School Seon Conradie told the publication Eskom’s industrial clients will get some relief if these changes are approved. He said farmers and low-volume residential users, including those with solar will pay more.

ALSO READ: Nersa approves free basic electricity rate for poor households

Poor households will still get around 50kWh free per month, an amount calculated as enough to provide for basic electricity needs.

“This amount of energy should be sufficient to provide basic lighting, basic media access, basic water heating using a kettle and basic ironing in terms of grid electricity, as well as basic lighting for domestic electricity users and non-grid systems supplied by the local municipality or utility provider,” said regulator Nersa.