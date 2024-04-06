Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

6 Apr 2024

11:40 am

Nersa approves guidelines for stage 16 load shedding

One of the reasons for the changes to the code of practice was the extensive use of higher stages of load shedding.

load shedding stage 16 Nersa Eskom

Picture: iStock

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved guidelines for implementing load shedding up to stage 16.

The revision of the load shedding code of practice was developed by experts from Eskom, Nersa, the Energy Intensive User Group, South Africa’s metros, and others.

It was submitted to Nersa by the National Rationalised Specifications Association of South Africa (NRS Association) last year.

ALSO READ: Load shedding fallout: Boksburg’s power woes reflect nationwide risk

Changes to load shedding guidelines

It is the third revision of the code and was brought about due to several changes, including the “extensive use of higher stages of load shedding”, such as stage 5 and stage 6.  

The guidelines are meant to assist Eskom and municipalities lessen the impact of load shedding and prevent a grid collapse.

ALSO READ: Eish Eskom! 6 tips to help you reduce your electricity bill

Eskom and municipalities have to use the code when implementing load shedding. If they do not, they will have to give Nersa reasons why the system wasn’t adhered to.

The changes to the code include:

  • consolidating the load shedding stages into a single system from stage 1 to 16,
  • clarification on methods for setting baselines for curtailment customers.
  • increased control of how load shedding and load curtailment are determined and carried out, providing more stability to the network and more certainty to curtailment customers.
  • inclusion of the right for curtailment customers to reduce by 10% for every two stages of load shedding), up to stage 10, 50% of their load, or to go to essential loads, depending on their own capacity, rather than being forced to essential loads after stage 4.
  • the specification of compliance and reporting requirements (general and real-time).
  • guidance on the implementation of smart metering for reducing the impact of load shedding on customers.

Load shedding update

Eskom on Friday said the recent suspension of load shedding would stay in place. South Africa has experienced a rare extended break from the power interruptions for more than a week.

“This decision is a result of sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves,” it said.

The power utility said it will give a system update eon Sunday afternoon.  

ALSO READ: Eskom’s break from load shedding explained

Read more on these topics

Eskom National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) Rolling blackouts

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts SCA overturns State Security ruling barring ‘secret report’ on US spying on ANC
Politics ‘He’s a liability’ – Mbalula criticised for video of him dancing on Nile River instead of ‘stopping ANC decline’
Politics Malema would give ANC the EFF vote – if it meets his demand on Floyd Shivambu
South Africa IN PICS: Ambassador Cruise Line ship collides with cargo ship in Cape Town
Local News Video: Cover up? VIP protection officer’s son finally in court

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe