‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein’s £13k-a-week farewell with a view [VIDEO]

Wildenstein and her partner Lloyd Klein, 57, stayed at Hotel Balzac Paris in the "Eiffel Tower View Suite".

“Catwoman” Jocelyn Wildenstein spent her last months living in a spectacular Parisian hotel suite that cost £13 000 a week.

The death of the plastic surgery-addicted Swiss socialite at 84 on New Year’s Eve sparked huge international interest. But until now, details of her final weeks have been a mystery.

However, MailOnline revealed on Sunday that the one-time billionaire had been spending £1 850 a night on a luxurious set of rooms with views of the Eiffel Tower, despite facing arrest in the US for huge unpaid debts.

Wildenstein and her partner Lloyd Klein, 57, stayed at Hotel Balzac Paris, just off the Champs-Élysées, for the final months of her life. They occupied its finest room, the “Eiffel Tower View Suite”.

Wildenstein and fashion designer Klein are thought to have lived in the marble-clad suite, which offers panoramic views of the city of lights, since August.

This means that throughout the five months, the cost of the couple’s residence alone would have been around £275 000, matching the huge debt Wildenstein was being demanded to pay by a judge in Miami.

It was a final act of extravagance for the larger-than-life socialite, who had been enjoying a lavish lifestyle after receiving a $2 billion divorce settlement.

Watch: A review of the Hotel Balzak

Wildenstein faced arrest over unpaid debt

However, in 2018, Wildenstein filed for bankruptcy, citing debts that included $268,000 owed to Regal Jewelry and Gift Shop for unreturned gems, plus $75,928 in interest.

When the debt went unpaid, the firm pursued legal action. This led to a writ of bodily attachment issued by Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens in October 2023. The order authorised sheriffs in Florida to arrest Wildenstein and detain her until she complied with court orders, HELLO Magazine reported.

At the time of her death, Wildenstein was also facing eviction from her Miami Beach apartment in a separate legal case.

She reportedly took temporary residence in Paris, leaving questions about whether she planned to address her mounting legal issues in the US.

The legacy of ‘Catwoman’

Two weeks before her death, WWD published an article on Wildenstein’s looks throughout the years. She shared it on her Instagram account with her 1.1 million fans.

Wildenstein was believed to have spent millions on facelifts. It gave her high cheekbones and “cat-eyes” that gave her a feline resemblance. However, according to The Mirror, she often rejected the claims.

After several operations over the years, her face earned her the nickname “Catwoman”. Wildenstein, who owned a lynx, once told Vanity Fair: “The lynx has perfect eyes. If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes – cat eyes – and high cheekbones.”

Final photos of her showed the star and Klein stepping out of The Ritz in the French capital city two weeks before her death.

Wildenstein was wrapped warmly in a black zip-up turtleneck and chic brown fur coat.

Her hair was styled in perfect waves, and she accessorised with a large ring and a designer handbag.

Her arms were looped with Klein as they walked way down the street.

He looked dapper in a white button-up shirt and a classic navy suit, carrying a shopping bag from Guerlain. They both rocked sunglasses despite the late hour.

NOW READ: ‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein dies from pulmonary embolism