Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the loss of his son

Lethabo Malatsi

Football player Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the traumatic loss of one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodriguez, describing it the “worst moment”.

In a recent interview with British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan, on TalkTV, Ronaldo spoke in detail about the loss of his son earlier this year and his relationship with the football club Manchester United, amongst other things.

The interview is set to air in full on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch: Ronaldo opens up about the loss of his son

He described the loss of one of his twins as the “worst moment” of his life and that it was an unexplainable moment as he was also welcoming his newborn daughter amid the loss.

“It was probably the worst moment I ever went through in my life since my father died,” Ronaldo told Piers.

According to Daily Mail, Ronaldo’s father passed away of liver failure in 2005.

Adding that “when you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it’s hard. It was difficult to understand what was going on in that period of our life”.

Cristiano and Rodriguez – who have been together since 2016 – have five children, three of whom were born to the Manchester United player from two surrogate mothers.

The children are named Cristiano Jr, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, four, and three-year-old Alana Martina, who Georgina gave birth to; and their youngest daughter, Bella.

He also believes that the trauma of losing his newborn son brought him and Georgina closer, adding he began to see life with a different perspective after losing their child.

The 37-year-old footballer also blasted his club for a lack of “empathy” and added that the club “didn’t believe that his youngest daughter was ill in hospital” which resulted in him returning late for pre-season training.

*Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho.