Dr Musa’s fine dining roast: When your wallet’s empty and your plate’s on a diet

Fine dining is like a tantalising magic trick: one moment, you’re entranced by a miniature masterpiece on a plate, the next, you’re wondering if there’s a burger joint nearby.

Tiny towers of ingredients, foams that disappear on your tongue, and drizzles of sauce so intricate you feel bad disrupting them – this is the world where each forkful whispers sophistication and finesse.

Yet, when the last bite is gone, you’re left nodding appreciatively while your stomach taps you on the shoulder, politely asking, “Is there a second act?“

Palate cleansers and tiny portions: Dr Musa’s rant hits home

In a TikTok video that’s tickled South Africans to their cores, Dr Musa Mthombeni’s playful jab at the minuscule portions doled out by fine dining establishments has sent Mzansi rolling with laughter.

More than just a chuckle-fest, his rant struck a nerve with foodies who know the struggle all too well.

“I’m sick and tired. It has to be said. I am sick and tired of being fed nine courses of just drama, but nothing is filling my stomach,” he declared in a humour-packed, one-minute spectacle.

With Oscar-worthy flair, Mthombeni relived his tales of grand-sounding dishes boiled down to “three peas and a sauce” and poked fun at the never-ending string of “palate cleansers” that fail to satisfy a single hunger pang.

“Stop palate cleansing! Feed me, my man, I’m hungry,” he chuckled.

“And when I’m thinking we are getting into mains, the thing says pork belly with jus, and I’m like at least now we are going to eat – boom – a thumb-size pork belly.

Watch: Dr Musa complains about fine dining

Drama, smoke, and a price tag that bites

“Modimo laka, ke lapile (My God, I’m hungry). We are sick and tired. And the more they come, the more they bring drama and smoke, and all those things are irritating you because this thing will cost me two and a half thousand.

“Stop it guys, enough is enough! We must reject this,” Mthombeni concluded with a flourish.

His hilarity unleashed a wave of relatable tales as users were eager to share their own food fiascos.

One follower commented on a friend of his taking his girlfriend out for dinner: “My friend took his girl fine dining, R2 000 and she took the most amazing pictures… did I not run into her at the garage eating a pie later on!”

Another said: “We went fine dining last night. On our way, we passed at McDonald’s!”

