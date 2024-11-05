Air France unveils new menus for passengers travelling from Paris to South Africa

The menus are crafted by the Triple Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel who recently joined the Air France team...

Air France is redefining the culinary experience for travellers departing from Paris to Johannesburg and Cape Town with a new range of menus.

Crafted by top chefs such as Jérôme Banctel, who recently joined the team, the menus showcase the finest French cuisine.

All meat, dairy, and eggs are of French origin, and seafood is selected from sustainable fisheries, with vegetarian options available across all its lounges and flights.

Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: SA Chefs Association welcomes new president, Chef Coo Pillay, and celebrates 50 years of culinary excellence

Chef Banctel on bringing new flavours to Air France

Chef Banctel is joining Air France for the first time this year, bringing his culinary expertise to the long-haul Business cabin.

Inspired by his Brittany roots, he crafts dishes that pay homage to the flavours of his childhood, using his unique style to make rich sauces without butter or cream.

Banctel’s seasonal dishes bring an elegant touch to the Paris-Orly international lounge, seamlessly blending the essence of French fine dining into the travel experience.

Featured dishes include chicken with buttermilk sauce, buckwheat risotto with parsley oil, and haddock with a carrot sauce infused with orange and ginger.

Picture: Supplied

“I wanted to offer travellers a glimpse of my cuisine, a blend of gourmet delicacy and unexpected flavours,” said Banctel.

For dessert, Air France passengers can continue to enjoy treats by Chef Nina Métayer, who was named World Pastry Chef in 2023.

Chef Métayer’s desserts, including a hazelnut and caramel crunch and a tropical mango-coconut slice with lime, offer a light yet indulgent finish to the in-flight dining experience.

NOW READ: Potatoes CEO allays fears about ‘slap chips’ becoming luxury