Edwin Sodi the ‘Nightclub King’? Tender tycoon to LIV it up with new CT celeb hot spot

Flamboyant businessman Edwin Sodi is expanding his nightclub empire to Cape Town with LIV on Bree opening its doors this week.

Tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi latest venture on the nightclub scene – LIV on Bree – is opening on Friday. Pictures: Instagram/ @casspernyovest and @livonsandton

It’s all systems go for the champagne-popping opening of serial tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi’s new posh nightclub, Liv on Bree, in Cape Town this Friday, 29 November.

The opening is expected to attract some of South Africa’s biggest names in entertainment, with a star-studded launch event planned for the Mother City.

“Cape Town nightlife will never be the same again. Edwin knows the business inside out. We are going to party hard this summer,” a source close to the project told Zimoja.

Edwin Sodi’s nightclub empire: ‘Tenders may be a thing of the past’

“Tenders may be a thing of the past because the media always want to know about his government dealings,” the insider revealed.

The politically connected Bryanston businessman’s latest venture into the lucrative nightlife industry follows hot on the heels of the runaway success of LIV Sandton.

Formerly known as Taboo, LIV Sandton became a hotspot for high-profile movers and shakers under Sodi’s ownership last year.

Bryanston businessman’s tender troubles

His involvement in the A-lister hangout — situated in the richest square mile in Africa — appears to have served as the perfect distraction from his tender troubles.

On top of allegedly owing the taxman a staggering R400 million, the Blackhead Consulting director’s various companies, including NJR Projects, are facing a possible 10-year ban from doing business with the government if black-listed.

The flamboyant socialite with a penchant for the soft life has come under intense scrutiny in the media for his friendship with Deputy President Paul Mashatile and abject failure to deliver on any of the multimillion-rand tenders which fell into his lap over the years.

From top left: Blackhead Consulting Director Edwin Sodi, Deputy President Paul Mashatile and a drone image of the Sodi’s former Clifton home, in Cape Town. Pictures: Instagram, Jacques Nelles and Drones and Pixels/ Google

Tender irregularities

Last year, the corruption-accused tender tycoon was drawn into the deadly Hammanskraal cholera outbreak debacle for “irregularities” around the R295-million tender awarded to him to refurbish and upgrade Tshwane’s Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In September last years, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally gave the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the green light to investigate the tender linked to a joint venture between three of Sodi’s companies: CMS Water, NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting.

The Hammanskraal cholera outbreak has cast the spotlight on controversial businessman Edwin Sodi for a tender that was awarded to refurbish and upgrade the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant (pictured right). Photos: Instagram/ Jacques Nelles

Edwin Sodi: Properties and luxury rides seized

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) swooped on Sodi’s vast range of properties and luxury vehicles in 2020.

The NPA seized 29 vehicles, 27 properties, 19 active accounts and household goods belonging to the tenderpreneur.

A 2017 Ferrari F151 valued at around R3-million has been seized from Blackhead Consulting, a company owned by prominent businessman Edwin Sodi. He is allegedly involved in the R255 million Asbestos project. #FSAsbestosCase pic.twitter.com/AwTjPoCySo — POWER987News (@POWER987News) October 6, 2020

Lavish birthday bash and much-delayed asbestos trial

Last year, however, Sodi celebrated his 50th birthday party — complete with a display of fireworks and champagne flowing like water — at his seized R100 million Bryanston mega-mansion.

Edwin Sodi and his wife Nokukhanya Zulu at his 50th birthday bash in Bryanston. Picture: Instagram @NokukhanyaZulu

This despite the property being part of the assets worth R300 million frozen by the AFU in 2020 pending the outcome of the high-profile R225-million asbestos tender fraud case against Sodi, former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier Ace Magashule and their nine co-accused.

The much-delayed trial — which has been on pre-trial roll for two years — is set to run from 15 April to 23 June 2025.

In reaction to the widespread outcry on social media regarding Sodi’s Bryanston birthday bash, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the house, along with other properties owned by the businessman, would only be forfeited to the state should Sodi be convicted.

