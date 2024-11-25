How much to travel to Durban and Cape Town by plane, bus and car

As South Africans plan their holiday travel, the varying costs of different transport modes could significantly impact their decisions.

Whether flying, driving, or taking a bus, here’s how much travellers can expect to pay for popular routes this festive season.

Driving costs hit wallets

With fuel prices at R20.98 for 93 unleaded and R21.30 for 95 unleaded, motorists need to budget carefully.

A VW Polo Vivo, one of South Africa’s most popular vehicles, offers a practical benchmark for calculating travel costs.

For the Johannesburg to Durban route (574km), drivers can expect to pay approximately R945 for a full 45-litre tank using 93 unleaded petrol. The shorter Johannesburg to Polokwane journey (321km) costs around R526.24 in fuel.

The lengthy Johannesburg to Cape Town route, stretching 1,399km (2,798km return), requires multiple fuel stops.

Based on current prices and the Polo Vivo’s fuel consumption, drivers would need to budget approximately R4,595 for the return journey – requiring nearly five full tanks of fuel at R943.50 per tank using 93 unleaded petrol.

Air travel options

Airlines are offering varying rates for the festive season.

Lift Airlines’ Johannesburg to Cape Town flights range from R2,185 to R2,605 between 17-20 December, with January return flights starting at R2,000.

For the Johannesburg-Durban route, Lift’s prices range from R1,325 to R1,795 in December, with January returns between R1,185 and R1,625.

FlySafair presents competitive alternatives for holiday travellers.

Passengers flying between Johannesburg and Cape Town can expect to pay R2,361.45 for flights on December 17 and 18, while prices increase to R2,661.43 for departures on December 19 and 20.

For those travelling from Johannesburg to Durban flights are available at R1,361.44 for 17 and 18 December, rising to R1,661.44 for flights from 19 to 21 December.

Travellers planning their return journeys in January will find more affordable options, with Durban flights starting at R1,161.44 from 13 January 2025. These rates will continue throughout January until the 30th.

From the 3rd of January to the 12th prices range from R1, 561.44 and R1, 361.44.

Bus travel

Computicket’s bus service offers varied pricing:

Bus travellers heading from Johannesburg to Durban have varying price options depending on their travel dates.

Those departing on 17 or 20 December can find tickets ranging from R360 to R1,932, while passengers traveling on17, 19, 21, or 22 December will see prices between R650 and R2,082.

Looking ahead to January 2025, travellers can secure tickets from R440 to R1,077.

For the longer Johannesburg to Cape Town route, December holiday travellers will find tickets priced between R750 and R2,532 for departures between December 17 and 20.

Those planning their return journey in the new year can book tickets from January 3 to 6 at prices ranging from R670 to R2,190.

For budget-conscious travellers, bus services generally offer the most economical option, though journey times are considerably longer than flying.

Flying provides the quickest travel time but comes at a premium, while driving offers flexibility but requires consideration of fuel costs, vehicle wear, and potential overnight stays for longer routes.

Travellers are advised to book early, especially for peak holiday dates, as prices typically increase closer to departure dates.

