Radio veteran Linda ‘Mr Magic’ Sibiya joins the EFF

The renowned broadcaster joins a slew of celebrities who have made their political affiliation with the Economic Freedom Fighters public.

Just hours after former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was unveiled as an EFF member, radio star Linda Sibiya has joined the red berets.

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Welcome Fighter Linda Sibiya (Mr. Magic) to the Economic Emancipation Movement.

Sibiya has reportedly joined the party’s ward 25 in eThekwini.

“The EFF KZN and the EFF South Africa are always blessed to receive dutiful members who are committed to the ground,” added Shivambu.

Welcome Fighter @Linda_Sibiya (Mr. Magic) to the Economic Emancipation Movement. Ward 25 in the region of @Ethekwini_EFF, the @EFFKZN, and the @EFFSouthAfrica is always blessed to receive dutiful members who are committed to the ground! #2024IsOur1994! #VoteEFF! pic.twitter.com/REZgxU7OFV — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 18, 2023

The seasoned broadcaster was once a staunch ANC supporter, becoming a mainstay performer and MC at ANC the party’s events in KZN.

He was fired from Ukhozi FM in 2014, with his affiliation to the ruling party among the alleged grievances against him at the time.

“I love the ANC and I am a proud comrade. Yes, I have been involved with the work of my favourite organisation. All the work I did for the ANC, I did on weekends. I don’t see why I should be fired for it,” Sibiya told Sowetan at the time.

EFF’s celebs

The award-winning Sibiya isn’t the first recognisable celebrity to don the EFF’s blood-red colours. A slew of entertainers have unashamedly endorsed the EFF, citing a lack of support from government.

Actor Fana Mokoena is one of the first members of the party and has represented it in parliament. He sits in the party’s central command team.

Mokoena wrote the theatre production Leruo, which tells the story of the political party. The play went on a national tour this year.

Actor Themba Ndaba, fondly known as Uncle Brutus on The Queen, has also never shied away from draping himself in the party’s colours and showing his support.

Kwaito group Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa is another artist who is affiliated with the party, he represents the party in parliament.

Bese bethi we fill up FNB stadium with their so called “foreigners” and ignore that EFF is hard at work and it’s visibility you can’t ignore! #woza2024our1994 #EFF @EFFSouthAfrica https://t.co/El0LsOvVzl — Simply Eugene (@EugeneMt) September 30, 2023

Crooner Ringo Madlingozi is also an EFF card-carrying member.

Actress and director Mmabatho Montsho describes herself as a ‘fighter’ on her Instagram profile. The former Generations actress is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s bae and the pair have been together for a number of years.

Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma is another celeb who has shown her support for the red berets.

“When we said we are running the country we did not lie! We literally travelled from province to province, city to city and township to township,” Duma wrote in a post during the 2021 local Government elections, where she was part of the party’s campaigning.

