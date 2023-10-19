Mkhwebane’s move ‘a sign of disgruntled ANC members jumping to EFF’

Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has drawn mixed reactions from analysts. Two experts maintain it could lead to a decline in the ANC voter support, while one asserted South Africa’s third-largest political party has become “a dumping field for troubled figures”. ALSO READ: Mkhwebane just showing those who dealt with her the middle finger Welcoming her, the EFF said she was “a servant of the people for the last seven years – a thorn in the side of the establishment and those who abuse their power at the expense of the…

Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has drawn mixed reactions from analysts.

Two experts maintain it could lead to a decline in the ANC voter support, while one asserted South Africa’s third-largest political party has become “a dumping field for troubled figures”.

Welcoming her, the EFF said she was “a servant of the people for the last seven years – a thorn in the side of the establishment and those who abuse their power at the expense of the most vulnerable”.

It added: “We commend advocate Mkhwebane for joining the EFF as a sign of her continued opposition to corruption, state capture, the erosion of our constitution and democracy.”

‘A positive sign’

Policy expert Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the move was “a positive sign” of a healthy democracy.

“The election campaign will likely be lively and engaging. She already knows too much about (President Cyril) Ramaphosa’s CR17 and the Phala Phala farm cash transactions to reveal in her election campaign speeches.

“Some influential ANC members were opposed Mkhwebane’s impeachment as public protector. The sensitive information they exchanged in preparation for herdefence will likely come out in the heat of the election campaign.”

Mkhwebane’s move a ‘sign’

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said she “probably” signals being an EFF deployee or an activist in the justice sphere.

“When the factional battles have broken out in the ANC, then it raises a question whether it is cold or hot outside the ANC.

“Since the advent of the EFF, it is no longer cold outside the ANC. Mkhwebane’s move is a sign that there are several disgruntled members of the ANC who are going to jump to the EFF.

“That on its own… has opened the door for the EFF to start eating whatever margin the ANC would have gained in the polls. Her move is politically significant – a change in the political landscape representing a different ideological school of thought in the legal fraternity.”

More media coverage for EFF

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said this will help the EFF get more media coverage, as “Mkhwebane is a controversial figure who will always be in the news. Ahead of the 2024 polls, the EFF risks attracting people who are public figures in their own right – but in terms of a political fit for emerging politics, are a cultural misfit.

“That organisation seems to be a dumping field for troubled figures, which will have a negative knock-on effect – affecting its public appeal.”

