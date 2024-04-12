Laconco wishes Jacob Zuma a happy birthday

Zuma and his son with LaConco share the same birthday today.

LaConco has wished her baby daddy, Jacob Zuma a Happy Birthday as he turned 82. Picture; Instagram

Reality tv and media personality Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco has wished her baby daddy and South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma a happy birthday.

Zuma celebrates his 82nd birthday on Friday, together with his son he fathers with LaConco, Sakhaumuzi, who turns six.

“Wishing you a blessed birthday and more memories together bo Nxamalala,” the former Real Housewives of Durban personality wrote in a post on Instagram.

The post strangely didn’t show Zuma’s face, which was covered by an emoji. What makes this strange is that in the photo, a painting of Zuma is visible.

Last year after Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o shared her pain of breaking up with Hugh Masekela’s son, Selema, LaConco opened up about her own issues with Zuma.

“Lupita Nyong’o sharing her pain just triggered me how I’ve been silent about my ex and the pain he has caused us and still is,” she said.

She added that she kept quiet about her pain because: “I know that giving God my pain is giving him his power over my life. I’ve damn protected his dignity.” She went on to add “Psalms 46 vs 5-10”.

MK Party’s wish

Zuma’s new-found political home, the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party wished the controversial figure a happy birthday and the organisation averred that Zuma’s gift will be the upcoming General Elections

“The MK Party conveys birthday wishes to President Jacob Zuma, expressing hope for his long life and success in achieving his lifelong dedication to the full emancipation of those affected by the evil legacies of slavery, colonialism, and apartheid. Your biggest gift, the 2/3 majority, is on the way Baba, come May 2024,” the statement shared on their social media pages read.

A few weeks ago musician Lerato ‘Lira’ Molapo has distanced herself from a post alleging she is endorsing MK Party for the upcoming elections, stating that she is exploring her legal options.

“I wish to confirm that I have no affiliation with MK party. I have not endorsed them or become an MKP member,” Lira said on her social media accounts.

The brief statement is accompanied by a screenshot of what seems like a YouTube video, displaying three images. Two of the images are of Lira, but the middle shot is of a Lira-lookalike.

The award winning muso said she was “exploring my legal options.”

Speaking to The Citizen, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela distanced the party from the post.

“We don’t know who this person is that goes and creates an impression of the MK party without anyone in our structures, national or provincial, knowing. We don’t know that person, who is labelling Lira as MK,” averred Ndhlela.

