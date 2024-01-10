WATCH: ‘One-of-a-kind type of woman’: LaConco shows off her cow-milking skills

The former 'Real Housewives of Durban' star impressed her followers with her versatility when she shared a video of her milking a cow.

Television star Nonkanyiso Conco, more popularly known as LaConco is a woman of many talents. The former Real Housewives of Durban star showed her followers that she is not only about the glitz and glam.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the reality television star shared a short video clip of her milking a cow. Wearing a red dress with flower patterns and Crocs, LaConco bends down next to a light brown cow with a bucket, squeezing milk from the cow’s udder with practiced strokes.

While concentrating on the task at hand, she says that she is one-of-a-kind type of woman, and no matter which environment you invite her to, she comes out top. Whether rural or even urban she can still blend in well while speaking the required English needed.

Her followers flooded the comment section with nostalgic memories of their childhood.

“I’ve always wanted to milk cows [be]cause my mom has so many stories of my grandma taking care of her cows and milking them and taking care of isibaya sakhe. That’s why I also want to have Imfuyo,” said one follower @nunukakhanye.

“Reminds me of my late sis. We used to do that a lot sisakhula,” commented Zameka Zamie Mankayi.

“He reminds me of home in Ndwedwe back in the days of the king Ngcobo. I grew up in a shepherd hunting in a herd,” Qhawekazi said.

‘Vowing to myself to never compromise my value system’

On New Year’s Eve, LaConco shared that 2023 gave her short-lived happiness moments and that as she reflects on the days she lived last year, her heart is filled with hope and courage and she vows to herself that she will never compromise her value system.

“I’m at peace with people who played games with my genuineness and humbleness though it invited disrespect some days. Deals that didn’t succeed God is definitely sending me bigger ones in the future.”

