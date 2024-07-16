‘Hawu, she is still at it?’ social media reacts to another Nara Smith video similar to Onezwa Mbola’s

Mbola has previously expressed her discomfort with how Smith's content closely resembles hers, with a few tweaks here and there.

Smith posted a video of herself on TikTok preparing Biang Biang noodles, this just a day after Eastern Cape-based Onezwa Mbola did a similar dish. Picture: naraaziza,onezwambola/Instagram

US-based Nara Smith recently posted a video of herself on TikTok preparing rice noodles, just a day after South African-based Onezwa Mbola did Biang Biang noodles.

Social media foodies who follow both content creators spotted the similarities and spoke with a sense of vindication for Mbola.

In June this year, Mbola accused Smith of stealing her content ideas after she noticed eerily similarities between the content posted by Smith, just a short while after she had posted hers.

Though some believed Mbola’s claim and agreed with her, the former MasterChef SA contestant faced criticism from Smith supporters. Some reminded Mbola of how there was no original content online.

Just under a month after the saga that left Mbola defending her statement, Smith has posted another video that closely resembles Mbola’s content.

Mbola has previously expressed her discomfort with how Smith’s content closely resembles hers, with a few tweaks here and there.

At this point, Nara is punishing Onezwa for having the audacity to call her out. She’s on some “I’ll show you not to mess with me” trip. It’s a bullying tactic. But Onezwa is not a helpless little girl. Im sure she’ll find a way to make this work to her favor.



Areyeng, ke game — HeadB*InCharge (@BontleMS) July 16, 2024

Nara figured out that you guys hate Onezwa and you don't care so she's gonna keep doing it. It's all the "they could never make me hate you Nara" comments. https://t.co/dg8xtV4S2S July 16, 2024

ALSO READ: Onezwa Mbola: “It’s not recipes that I’m talking about; it’s a pattern of stealing ideas”

‘A pattern of stealing ideas‘

In June Mbola posted a video of herself in her Instagram reels explaining how Smith has been stealing her content ideas and posting them as hers and how that has left her heartbroken.

“I specifically mentioned that I’m not the first person to do anything and I understand that. It is not recipes that I’m talking about, it is a pattern of stealing ideas,” Mbola told The Citizen at the time.

“I’m literally making recipes so that people can recreate them. That’s fine. But the issue is not recreating recipes, it’s literally duplicating my content, my content style and then profiting from it without crediting me.”

Mbola said she first noticed the alleged stealing of her content late last year but didn’t say much but last week’s videos were prompted after she had made her own version of a boba tea which Smith also made a day later.

“When I started content creation it was and has never been about the money because I don’t reach out to brands, I’ve only recently started collaborating with brands,” said the former marine navigator.

“It took me a very long time to collaborate with brands because also, I’m very particular about my own brand.”

Legal action and a public retraction

Smith is a Lesotho-German fashion model who was born in Bloemfontein.

Following Mbola’s complaints, Smith has issued a letter to Mbola, demanding a public retraction of what she calls “entirely false” allegations.

NOW READ: ‘Retract your statements’ – Nara Smith threatens legal action against Onezwa Mbola