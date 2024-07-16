Correctional Services ‘appalled by video making rounds on social media’

The Zimbabwean's cellphone has been confiscated.

The remand detainee will be taken through disciplinary processes after he went viral on social media for glorifying prison. Picture: The Witness

A recent video circulating on social media has sparked outrage and debate about the conditions and privileges afforded to prisoners in South African correctional facilities.

The video features an inmate claiming that life in prison is comfortable, with access to free food, electricity, and education, as well as the ability to use a cellphone to post on social media.

In the video, the inmate can be heard saying “hello haters, you put us in prison and you think we are suffering? No my brother we are doing extremely fine, look how happy we are?” while other inmates in the background concur and reflect this “happiness”.

Correctional services ‘appalled’ by inmate’s video

According to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), prisoners are not allowed to possess cellphones or any other contraband devices. However, despite these regulations, it is not uncommon for inmates to illegally acquire and use cellphones, often through corruption or smuggling.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen that the department was disgusted by the video making rounds on the internet.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is appalled by the video making rounds on social media by inmate Bornface Banks,” said Nxumalo.

ALSO READ: About 20 suspects ambush Eastern Cape police officers, one killed, others injured

Furthermore, Nxumalo said the inmate is a Zimbabwean national detained at Goodwood Correctional Centre in Cape Town for alleged kidnapping.

Nxumalo said a search was carried out and the cellphone was confiscated.

“The remand detainee will be taken through disciplinary processes.

ALSO READ: Police officers arrested for stealing man’s cellphone at petrol station

“Mobile phones are defined as a contraband in correctional centres hence illegal access and usage is a punishable offence,” he added.

The department has launched an investigation into the matter and has promised to take appropriate action against the inmate and any other individuals involved.

“DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour and there shall be strong action and consequences.”

ALSO READ: Five foreigners among kidnapping syndicate arrests in Gauteng

Controversial video raises questions about prison life in SA

The inmate’s assertions have drawn sharp criticism from the public, with many expressing concern that prisoners are not facing sufficient consequences for their actions and are instead enjoying privileges that many law-abiding citizens can only dream of.

“With the current electricity rates alone… we are the ones in prison from the outside,” said one X user.

The video also raises questions about the security and discipline within correctional facilities, as well as the effectiveness of rehabilitation programmes.

“Once again we don’t need the death penalty reinstated. We need harsher punishments for inmates,” @Inenekazi, another X user commented.

ALSO READ: AfriForum expresses confidence in Police Minister Mchunu