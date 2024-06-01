Hollywood stars campaign for Kevin Spacey’s return after 7 years of exile

Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham said he vouches for Spacey ‘unequivocally’ and accused ‘vultures’ of attacking the fallen star. Picture: Facebook/Kevin Spacey Page

Hollywood stars have started campaigning for Kevin Spacey to return to acting “after seven years of exile.”

Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson, and Stephen Fry are among those advocating for the Oscar-winner. This follows the release of a documentary that brings fresh allegations against 64-year-old Spacey, which he denies.

The Oscar-winning actor was one of Hollywood’s biggest names when sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in 2017. This led to Netflix cutting all ties with him amidst of his House of Cards fame, reports Sky News.

Despite being acquitted of numerous sexual offenses after a trial in London and winning a US civil lawsuit where he was accused of making an unwanted sexual advance, Spacey says he still feels ostracized from the industry.

Stars testify to Spacey’s character

Basic Instinct star Stone told The Telegraph: “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

Liam Neeson also gave a glowing testimony of Spacey’s character.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character,” he said.

Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham said he vouches for Spacey ‘unequivocally’ and accused ‘vultures’ of attacking the fallen star. “He has publicly accepted his responsibility for certain behaviour, unlike so many others”.

‘Don’t compare him to the likes of Harvey Weinstein’

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Stephen Fry said Spacey had been “clumsy” and “inappropriate”. However, he should not be compared “with the likes of Harvey Weinstein,” he said to The Daily Mail.

He added: ‘I think he has paid the price.’

Sir Trevor Nunn, who directed Spacey on two occasions, said “it’s time to forgive him for whatever poor judgements he may have made in the past’ and resume acting after “seven years of exile”.

