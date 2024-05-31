Brad and Angelina’s daughter drops “Pitt” from her name

Brad has also faced criticism from his son, Pax, 20. Pax called him a "world-class a**hole" and a "despicable person" in an Instagram rant.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne seems to have dropped the “Pitt” from her last name.

In the poster for the new musical, The Outsiders, which Vivienne helped her mom produce the 15-year-old is listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt,” reports PEOPLE.

It is not clear if Vivienne has legally changed her name.

Vivienne’s name change follows a similar choice made by her older sister, Zahara, reports Daily Mail.

Zahara, a 19-year-old student, appeared to drop her father’s last name when she was inducted into the AKA sorority at Spelman College last November. In a video shared by Essence magazine, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

Brad and Angelina in contentious feud

Angelina and Brad split over seven years ago and have been embroiled in a contentious feud over custody, their relationship’s end, and business affairs.

Vivienne is credited as an assistant producer for The Outsiders. Angelina, in her producer’s blurb, expressed excitement about working alongside Vivienne. She is a theatre student and supporter of the arts.

Angelina announced plans to produce the show, an adaptation of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, in August 2023. The mother and daughter attended the red carpet for play’s Broadway debut on April 11.

“She’s been a really tough assistant,” Jolie said of her daughter at the time. “She takes it very, very seriously,” reports US Weekly.

Angelina maintains primary custody over her and 60-year-old Pitt’s three minor children: Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

An insider mentioned although Brad has visitation rights with his children, “he doesn’t see them as often as he’d like.” The insider added: “He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that.”

