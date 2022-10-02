Bachelor’s Lee Thompson returns to Instagram after homeless and rehab reports

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After worrying reports in August that former Bachelor South Africa lead, Lee Thompson was homeless and in rehab for a second time, the star has returned to social media.

Many concerned fans flocked to his Instagram page after a story broke that the former rugby player, fitness trainer and businessman was homeless and living in the streets of Cape Town.

YOU magazine published an expose’ that Thompson had been living in a homeless shelter for a few months after he was kicked out of a rented guest house by the owner.

It appears that Thomspon is trying to put back the pieces.

After a social media hiatus, with Thompson deleting his last post where dozens of people commented their concerns, he shared a picture of himself in good spirits.

Thompson, who was the first Bachelor SA lead on Mnet, a reality TV love show adopted by the popular American franchise. is seen smiling with a new puppy.

“Spending some quality time with my new baby,” he wrote.

The fitness trainer turned off the comments on his post, but he still hasn’t addressed the reports.

The anonymous guest house owner described Thompson as a tenant from “hell” who often left his room unkempt and messy.

The Citizen’s attempts to reach Thompson for comment were unsuccessful.

It was reported at the end of August that Thompson was taken to a rehabilitation centre for a second time by his family.

Channel 24 reported that family and friends intervened. A friend spoke to the publication and said they feared Thompson wouldn’t stay long in rehab as his mother wasn’t aware of how bad things had gone.

