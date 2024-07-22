‘Recognised and appreciated’ – Melusi Yeni and others win big at KZN Film and TV Awards

The awards also honoured the late Dr Mbongeni Ngema and others who have left a lasting impact on the South African TV and film industry.

Actor Melusi Yeni was one of the big winners at the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

Hosted by TV star Nomalanga Shozi alongside the sassy Nokwazi, the awards took place at the Playhouse in Durban this past weekend, on Saturday, 20 July.

Celebrating his win for Best Supporting Actor – TV, the former Generations actor expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

“I want to express my appreciation for reminding me that I’m indeed part of this community of storytellers. The work that I have put in over the years is recognised and appreciated.

“It means the most that this award is given to me in my beloved KZN. Thank you so much,” Melusi said.

Sibusiso Gumbi, interim chief executive officer of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, said they are proud of all the winners and nominees who continue to raise the bar and push the boundaries of creativity.

“These awards serve as a testament to the immense talent in KwaZulu-Natal and the incredible impact of our filmmakers and television professionals. With its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture,” he said.

“KwaZulu-Natal remains the film destination of choice, attracting filmmakers and tourists from around the world,” Gumbi added.

Other 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards winners

Best Actor – TV

Thembinkosi Mthembu

Best Actress – TV

Deli Malinga

Best Actor – Film

Masoja Msiza

Best Actress – Film

Jo-Anne Reyneke

Best Supporting Actor

Dr Mbongeni Ngema

Best Supporting Actress – Film

Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Lifetime Achievement Award

Cynthia Shange

NOW READ: ‘I am now planning my wedding’ − Nolene Spinks’ Miss SA 2024 journey comes to an end