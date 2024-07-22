‘Recognised and appreciated’ – Melusi Yeni and others win big at KZN Film and TV Awards
The awards also honoured the late Dr Mbongeni Ngema and others who have left a lasting impact on the South African TV and film industry.
Actor Melusi Yeni at the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards. Picture: Instagram/@melusiyeni
Actor Melusi Yeni was one of the big winners at the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.
Hosted by TV star Nomalanga Shozi alongside the sassy Nokwazi, the awards took place at the Playhouse in Durban this past weekend, on Saturday, 20 July.
Celebrating his win for Best Supporting Actor – TV, the former Generations actor expressed his gratitude for the recognition.
“I want to express my appreciation for reminding me that I’m indeed part of this community of storytellers. The work that I have put in over the years is recognised and appreciated.
“It means the most that this award is given to me in my beloved KZN. Thank you so much,” Melusi said.
Sibusiso Gumbi, interim chief executive officer of the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, said they are proud of all the winners and nominees who continue to raise the bar and push the boundaries of creativity.
“These awards serve as a testament to the immense talent in KwaZulu-Natal and the incredible impact of our filmmakers and television professionals. With its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture,” he said.
“KwaZulu-Natal remains the film destination of choice, attracting filmmakers and tourists from around the world,” Gumbi added.
Other 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards winners
Best Actor – TV
Thembinkosi Mthembu
Best Actress – TV
Deli Malinga
Best Actor – Film
Masoja Msiza
Best Actress – Film
Jo-Anne Reyneke
Best Supporting Actor
Dr Mbongeni Ngema
Best Supporting Actress – Film
Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones
Lifetime Achievement Award
Cynthia Shange
NOW READ: ‘I am now planning my wedding’ − Nolene Spinks’ Miss SA 2024 journey comes to an end
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.