Three suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN

The suspects were wanted for a series of murders, including the 2023 murder of a police sergeant.

Police attend to a scene where three suspects were shot dead in Inanda on Tuesday evening. Photo: Saps

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police shot dead three suspects wanted for a series of murders, including the 2023 murder of a police sergeant in northern Durban.

It is understood the shootout took place in the Congo area of Inanda on Tuesday evening. One other suspect was wounded.

A multidisciplinary team comprising members of the Provincial DPCI Tracking Team, the Hawks Anti Gang Unit, KZN Provincial Tactical Response Team, Pietermaritzburg K9 unit, Inanda Task Team and private security acted on intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who have been on police’s radar for some time.

Shootout

The gun battle happened less than a kilometre from Inanda police station at about 7pm.

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed the criminals were “youngsters” linked to many violent crimes including murders and robberies.

“When the team arrived at the identified house on Nombonjani Mtshali Road, four suspects opened fire at the police and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, three suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“One suspect narrowly escaped arrest and ran into the darkness. A manhunt for him is currently underway,” Mkhwanazi said.

Police killing

Mkhwanazi added that the suspects were positively linked to the murder of a police Sergeant who was a member of the KwaMashu Tracking Team.

“He was disarmed and fatally wounded with his service firearm in June 2023. Other murders include a double murder in Inanda in January 2024, as well as another two murder cases which were registered at Inanda in 2021 and 2023.”

This incident comes less than a week after four other suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police in Sydenham, Durban.

KZN shootings

KZN has been plagued with political killings and mass murders.

Last week, the latest statistics in the province revealed a disturbing trend, with 31 suspects shot and killed in police shootouts, and seven mass murder incidents resulting in 35 deaths in recent months.

According to Mkhwanazi political killings have also been a persistent problem in the province, with 331 cases reported since 2018.

Mkhwanazi said the Political Killings Task Team, established to address the issue, and made some progress. However, he also acknowledged that much work remains to be done.

The police commissioner revealed that the 331 cases led to the subsequent arrest and charging of 369 suspects. Of those, 113 remain remanded in custody, 41 are out on bail and 17 are deceased.

