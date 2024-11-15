Mike Tyson is not for kids: Boxer gives awkward interview with teenager ahead of Jake Paul fight [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson is so mentally locked into his fight with Jake Paul that he couldn’t help but be awkward in an interview with a young journalist. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Kids often have a way of bringing out the softer kinder side of adults; even some of the hardest grown-ups can’t help but hide their more serious side when in the presence of children.

But not Mike Tyson.

While on a media run in build-up to his much publicised fight with Jake Paul, the former undisputed heavyweight champion boxer had a brief interview with 14-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra on her channel Jazzys World.

Guerra has built her reputation as a young journalist who conducts unstructured interviews of prominent celebrities and musicians.

The New Yorker first gained notable recognition after her chat with hometown native Jay-Z in 2021.

Awkward Mike

“In this fight, you’re setting a monumental opportunity for kids my age to see the legend Mike Tyson in the ring for the first time,” said an eager Guerra when talking to Tyson. “After such a successful career, what type of legacy would you like to leave behind when it’s all said and done?” asked the teen.

“I don’t know, I don’t believe in the word legacy,” Tyson unflinchingly replied.

“I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. It’s just some word that everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word and everybody grabbed onto the word and now it’s used every five seconds, it means absolutely nothing to me,” said the 58-year-old.

“I’m just passing through, I’m going to die and it’s going to be over,” he said to a seemingly stunned Guerra.

“Who cares about legacy after that. We’re absolutely nothing , we’re dead, we’re dust – our legacy is nothing.”

Guerra was polite following that brief awkward moment with the legendary boxer. “Thank you so much for sharing that; that is something that I have not heard before… someone say that as an answer.”

The interview has drawn a lot of attention, with even US rapper 50cent joking that kids should be kept away from the legendary boxer.

Goddam it ! Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF 🥷🏾chill 🤨. Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike • https://t.co/0nT7heDPcR pic.twitter.com/n3XiLqtdvf — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2024

Wish Mike had more excitement

Guerra also had a chat with the 27-year-old Paul, who was warmer towards the young journo.

“I’m ready for this fight; I wish Mike had a little more excitement in him. I think he’s just prepared to fight and he’s just locked-in and he doesn’t want to say too much. He’s in grandpa mode, just sleepy,” said Paul.

“He’s unc [sic],” said Guerra, describing Tyson as an uncle.

The pair were originally scheduled to fight in July this year, but it was postponed when Tyson experienced an ulcer flare up on a flight.

Friday’s bout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will begin at 5:30pm ET (5am SA time) and take place over eight rounds of two minutes. It will be broadcast on Netflix.

The purses have not officially been disclosed by the promoters, but it has been speculated that Paul will rake in $40 million, with Tyson getting around $20 million.

