‘Hopefully we can bring you an Elon interview one day’ – MacG after sit-down with Musk’s dad, Errol [VIDEO]

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG had a sit-down with Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk.

In the latest episode of MacG’s Podcast and Chill, the podcaster had a sit down with Errol Musk, Elon’s father. Pictures: macgunleashed (Instagram), GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Getty Images

A combination of persistence, luck, and good timing has landed Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho’s podcast an interview with Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk in the latest episode.

“Elon Musk is set to play a big role in American politics over the next four years. And he was born here, so the man who will shape the world at large was shaped by South Africa. I knew we had to speak to the people who raised him,” MacG told The Citizen.

Following the US elections, President-elect Donald Trump named Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Landing the Errol interview

Episode 613 of Podcast and Chill with MacG features Errol where the two spoke about a variety of things including Elon’s upbringing and how the 78-year-old dated and eventually impregnated his stepdaughter.

“But getting him wasn’t easy,” averred MacG. The interview took place in Langebaan, Western Cape, where the Podcast and Chill crew flew down to.

“It took relentless work and research and persistence to secure this. But that’s what it takes. We have a team dedicated to this, this is what we live for, to shine a light on the parts of your world that you don’t get to see often,” gloated the broadcaster.

MacG said it took about a year to confirm Errol as a guest.

“We took a year to reach out and find him then had to schedule a time that was suitable for him and fly out to Cape Town to shoot the episode,” he said.

“Hopefully we can bring you an Elon interview one day. But in a way, Errol is almost more of a rare interview. We know plenty about Elon, how much did our people know about his father before this interview?”

The interview

Errol spoke with no inhibitions throughout the interview whenever MacG asked a question. The Podcast and Chill guest denied that he abused his ex-wife and Elon’s mother, Maye who still won’t speak to him to this day.

The pair divorced 44 years ago.

“No, I was never abusive. She made all that up,” said Errol.

In her book A Woman Makes a Plan, Maye alleged that Errol threatened to cut her face off with a razor blade, and that he had problems with infidelity among a slew of claims.

But the Errol was nonchalant in rebuffing these claims.

“The kids can’t say that because they never saw anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all; I don’t know why she did it [sic].”

Reflecting on the interview MacG said he was taken aback by most of Errol’s utterances.

“Man, what was not shocking? You want to hear about money to last 200 years? It’s in that interview. You want to hear about fathering several children, one of them going on to become the richest man in the world? It’s in the interview,” said MacG.

MacG said through his podcast he tries to give South Africans a holistic view of the world around them, and the forces that work to shape our society, both big and small.

“So that’s why you will see us interview everyone; from everyday slay queens to some of the most powerful people in the world.”

Podcast and Chill

The first Podcast and Chill episode aired in July 2018 and despite its controversies, it has grown to become the African continent’s biggest in numbers.

“Look, when we started this podcast we got turned down for an interview with Sho Majozi because her team said we had too little followers at the time,” he shared.

“We have always tried to get interviews that people think are too big for us. We have always pushed ourselves. No one ever thought we could interview Black Coffee, Julius Malema, John Steenhuisen, Dame Dash, Errol Musk.”

Uncacelable

In October MacG released a book, Uncacelable. In September MacG told this publication that he decided to pen the book for “legacy purposes“.

It has been more than a month since its release and it has seemingly been received well by audiences.

“The feedback has been amazing, with many people telling us that they finish the book in just a few sittings,” he said.

According to the podcaster Uncacelable has made the Exclusive Books Christmas List 2024.

“We are currently printing the second edition of the book, there are only about 100 copies left of the first edition, so the response has been overwhelming.”

