‘Probably dreaming about Berita and the police’ – Nota caught sleeping in a nightclub 

We’re not sure what the backstory behind the most recent viral picture of Nota is but it must have been one heck of a party if he managed to fall asleep on the couches of a nightclub.

Twitter troll Chris Excel kicked the month of December off by sharing pictures of the controversial public figure curled up in the fetal position while sound-asleep inside Rosebank’s Sumo nightclub.

In recent years, the former artist manager has built quite a reputation for himself on social media for saying some of the most outrageous and polarising things. He also often makes outrageous claims when he’s not antagonising public figures to fight him.

‘Dreaming about Berita and the police’

Nota seems to be disliked by quite a few social media users who took the opportunity to laugh at the moment.

“Bro probably dreaming about Berita and the police,” tweeted@BeatsbyAnarky1.

“i knew I was gonna passout on this day… I told Berita about it before we got married,” joked @MadidaMadiseng, poking fun at Nota propensity for stating that he knew certain things would happen before they happened.

I'm telling u that kind of position sounds I'm lonely— Nkululeko (@Mapondo5) December 1, 2022

“Guys he probably booked the club to sleep,” joked rapper and podcast host @Gigi_Lamayne.

Help Nota find a girlfriend guys pic.twitter.com/ffIbK6CXta— Aphile_Deezy192 (@Aphile_Deezy192) December 1, 2022

‘Berita is sleeping on couches’

In October, Nota had claimed that his estranged wife, singer Berita, was homeless and sleeping on people’s couches after she left their marital home in an effort to formalise their separation.

She rubbished the claims by posting a picture taken on the balcony of her apartment.

Since their separation was announced by the singer earlier this year, Nota has been making unfounded statements about his estranged wife.

Upon seeing the picture of him asleep in the club, social media users recalled that he had said the same thing about Berita and noted their amusement about the situation he now found himself in.



Nota has denied being asleep and claims to have been “watching”.

If you believe I was caught sleeping then the joke is on you… As always, the memes are on me. “He who rules the memes rules the universe!” @elonmusk https://t.co/Ch8f8gcLYQ pic.twitter.com/ED4Lzpixf4— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) December 2, 2022

