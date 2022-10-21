Singer Berita rubbishes ‘homeless’ claims made by Nota

Lethabo Malatsi

Gugulethu “Berita” Khumalo rubbished claims made by her estranged husband, Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, that the singer is homeless and squatting on friend’s couches.

This after Nota, in a series of tweets, cited his estranged wife had been spending money on Airbnb’s but “living the life of a homeless person”, which allegedly resulted in her “hopping and squatting at her friend’s place”.

However, taking to her Twitter account, Berita shared a picture showing a balcony overlooking a view with Jacaranda trees in Johannesburg; putting the homeless rumours to bed.

“I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently ‘homeless’ I’m doing really well. This is my view of Johannesburg from my apartment. God, music and therapy have been my saviour. This too shall pass,” the tweet read.

I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently ‘homeless’ I’m doing really well????????



This is my view of Johannesburg from my apartment.



God, music and therapy have been my saviour ????????



This too shall pass ???????? pic.twitter.com/6GSuw5qBcB— Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) October 20, 2022

At 31years old, you’re married but hoping from couch to couch squatting with your former hair stylist’s friends… Renting air b&b’s when you get some money but living the live of a homeless person. That’s the life my wife chose instead of being a good supportive wife as promised.— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 20, 2022

‘It’s embarrassing, humiliating & unbecoming’

Furthering his scathing comments about Berita, Nota went on to say the singer is “just an abandoned street kid” and that the way only this can end is if she ends up “busking on the streets, in an institution or dead”.

“[She] spent her money on Airbnbs now she’s squatting on couches. It’s embarrassing, humiliating & unbecoming. She has many comfortable and safe homes to return to as soon as she’s come back to her senses. Her parents abandoned her I didn’t.

“With all that said, I’m the one with mental issues and she’s just an abandoned street kid. What a joke. Only three ways this ends, she’ll either end up busking on the streets, in an institution or dead. Either way, I did my best to help but I can’t help someone that’s hurting me for it,” he tweeted.

With all that said, I’m the one with mental issues & she’s just an abandoned street kid. What a joke. Only 3-ways this ends, she’ll either end up busking on the streets, in an institution or dead. Either way I did my best to help but I can’t help someone that’s hurting me for it!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 20, 2022

‘I curse the day I met this selfish girl’

Meanwhile, as he reels from their separation, Nota took to his Instagram story to share a video of Berita in their car and relived their best memories.

He wrote: “Did everything in my power to be the best husband possible but that wasn’t good enough… It be the one’s closest to you that will hurt, betray and discard you like you weren’t always there for them.

“Sometimes I curse the day I met this SELFISH girl! Because I hate what she’s done to me. Other times I wish she gets hit by a long-distance bus and dragged across Beitbridge but then I remember that my life would be miserable without her, which is why I choose to keep her at bay so she can’t betray me again but remain in my memories where our best days are relived,” he added.

