Queen Elizabeth II died from a ‘broken heart’, says royal expert

The longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died from a “broken heart” following the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The late monarch was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh from 1947 until his death in 2021 at the age of 99. A year later, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at the age 96.

The Queen died after a long battle with ill-health.

The Instruments of State; the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre have remained with Her Majesty’s coffin.



At the Committal Service, they were placed on the

High Altar at St George's Chapel. pic.twitter.com/fDFQLSSmP1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The Queen had ‘everything worked out’

However, Katie Nicholl explained that the Queen’s successor and eldest son, King Charles III, found it “difficult” to watch his mother’s coffin lowered into the royal vault at her funeral on Monday – alluding that her majesty had “everything worked out”.

“The moment where the queen’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault was very, very powerful, very emotional. The King found that very, very difficult to watch. But actually, what viewers may not realise, is that the queen had this all figured out,” Nicholl said.

“Because in that same royal vault… is the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, and they will both be interred together in this private ceremony, which won’t be televised, which will only be for immediate family.”

It was the Queen’s wish to be buried with her late husband of nearly 74 years, because she knew she would join him soon and wanted her final journey to be made with Philip by her side.

“The Queen had wished for her late husband to wait in the royal vault so that she and Phillip could be interred together, alongside her father King George and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother,” Katie explained.

This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.



The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/pwwZeKs02C— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The passing of Prince Philip

Prince Philip had spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure before his death, in April 2021.

The late Duke passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace.

