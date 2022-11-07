‘Most wanted’: Saint Lounge lists patrons who owe them money

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Billed as the best Sunday social media entertainment drama in a while, netizens were glued to their phones after the popular club, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge in Cape Town named patrons who owed them money.

Sending out a few warnings prior, which read: “Attention to all customers owing Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge. Please note that you only have 12 hours to pay your outstanding and overdue payment balances. Should you not pay your balance within the stipulated time, we would have no choice but to make your identities public on social media with your outstanding amounts”.

Posting the “urgent notice” on all their social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the establishment did find this exercise fruitful as some did pay their outstanding balances.

Most wanted list

However, those who didn’t pay in the stipulated time, had their names exposed at 7pm on Sunday, something many netizens didn’t think Saint would do.

The comments section on the Saint Lounge pages was in a frenzy, with many dumbfounded that people would leave large bar tabs at such establishments, particularly owing the façade of the good life they portray on their personal Instagram pages.

Those who were named and shamed were men, with the language used by Saint found humourous by eager watchers.

“Most Wanted!! @alexzanga147. We have reached out to you numerous times. In the form of phone calls, emails and text messages yet we have not received a response. Please pay what you owe Saint Lounge with immediate effect. We have many expenses and responsibilities and your failure to make [a] payment has affected our business and many families. We have a duty to pay suppliers, staff, artists, talents, agents, attorneys, the City of Cape Town, government and contractors, they too have expenses and responsibilities, same with the people they need to pay to. South Africa and Africa as a whole, please assist us in reaching out to this person. Failure to pay will result in extreme measures. Thanking you in advance for your co-operation.”

They added: “To you (other customers) still owing us, you have 30 minutes from now to clear your bill!! We will continue to post you every week until you have cleared your bill”.

Some of those named didn’t take the threats seriously even posting promotional messages about their music or businesses.

There was a larger conversation on why a restaurant like Saint Lounge would allow the bar tab option, particularly since situations such as these are bound to happen.

People also pointed out that this didn’t look good for the people named and the establishment especially after Mihlali Ndamase called them out last week, for not paying her for a gig she hosted.

Even though it was a serious matter, many found this good entertainment.

Twitter reacts to Saint Lounge drama

