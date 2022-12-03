WATCH: Fo’ Shizzle, Bow Wizzle – Snoop Dogg takes on Cocomelon with new children’s show

Citizen Reporter

American rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a new children’s 3D animated series called Doggyland.

The show features a colorful cast of dogs, led by Snoop’s character titled Bow Wizzle, in a vibrant world where they sing, rap and dance to upbeat, catchy and educational songs.

The music is centered around various learning and cognitive fundamentals for children from their formative years.

But based on Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr,’s successful music career, one can argue the songs are appealing enough to resonate across all age groups.

The show uses original music content, curated by the ‘Drop it like it’s hot‘ singer, as well as upbeat remixes of some children’s classics.

Bow Wizzle acts as the camp counselor or big brother to the puppies. He oversees all the pups in Doggyland and inspires them to be the best that they can be with his mantra: “If you believe it, you can achieve it!”

One of the main themes of the series is teaching children to accept themselves for who they are.

“You can just be you and be accepted in Doggyland and that’s what these characters represent: Diversity, so these kids can learn to love each other from the very beginning, because hate is what’s taught,” said Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg’s music career

The 50-year-old has enjoyed an immensely successful career in hip hop, rap and entertainment since his debut in the 90’s, selling 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide.

Snoop’s prominent vocals on the hit singles “Dre Day” and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” fueled a rapid ascent to stardom.

His album Doggystyle (1993) became the first debut record to enter the Billboard 200 chart at number one.

Most recently he teamed up with Dr. Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent for the Pepsi Superbowl Live halftime show.

Snoop’s core fan base are millennials who came of age as the rapper ascended to stardom, many of whom are new parents.

Judging from the reaction of millennial parents on social media, Snoop looks set to carry the new generation through their formative years, like he carried their parents through young adulthood.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

