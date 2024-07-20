Jody Williams’ stunning anthem sets the stage for Boks’ victory in Bloemfontein

After quitting her music career for a job out of the spotlight, former Idols SA winner Jody Williams gave her fans a taste of her electrifying vocals when she performed the national anthem for the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Singer Jody Williams delivered a stunning performance of the national anthem at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Screengrab

Singer Jody Williams delivered a stunning performance of the national anthem at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday, setting the stage for the Springboks’ impressive 64-21 win over Portugal, in the first ever meeting between the teams.

Williams was just 17 when she won season four of the show in 2007. Jody later revealed she “quit” music after fame and fortune “ruined” her life. She decided to quit music, sell her family home, and become an office receptionist.

She told The Daily Voice, “I am so happy with what I am doing. Music ruined me as a young adult, and I was yearning for stability. I spoke to my family and told them I didn’t want to do music anymore. I now do it as a hobby, but I don’t want to sing for a living again.”

Williams, who rarely posts on social media, is now a mother and dedicates all her time to her family. In August, she will return to the stage for a Women’s Day event at the GrandWest in Cape Town.

The performance by the talented star—once praised by Celine Dion herself—follows those of Ntokozo Mbambo, who sang the anthem in Durban, and KB Motsilanyane, who performed in Pretoria.

Hearing the South African National anthem belted out on a Saturday, never gets old! 🎶🇿🇦



Hearing the South African National anthem belted out on a Saturday, never gets old! 🎶🇿🇦

