Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Carien Grobler

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

20 Jul 2024

06:01 pm

Jody Williams’ stunning anthem sets the stage for Boks’ victory in Bloemfontein

After quitting her music career for a job out of the spotlight, former Idols SA winner Jody Williams gave her fans a taste of her electrifying vocals when she performed the national anthem for the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Williams

Singer Jody Williams delivered a stunning performance of the national anthem at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Screengrab

Singer Jody Williams delivered a stunning performance of the national anthem at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday, setting the stage for the Springboks’ impressive 64-21 win over Portugal, in the first ever meeting between the teams.

After quitting her music career for a job out of the spotlight, the former Idols SA winner gave her fans a taste of her electrifying vocals when she performed the national anthem for the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Williams was just 17 when she won season four of the show in 2007. Jody later revealed she “quit” music after fame and fortune “ruined” her life. She decided to quit music, sell her family home, and become an office receptionist.

She told The Daily Voice, “I am so happy with what I am doing. Music ruined me as a young adult, and I was yearning for stability. I spoke to my family and told them I didn’t want to do music anymore. I now do it as a hobby, but I don’t want to sing for a living again.”

Williams, who rarely posts on social media, is now a mother and dedicates all her time to her family. In August, she will return to the stage for a Women’s Day event at the GrandWest in Cape Town.

The performance by the talented star—once praised by Celine Dion herself—follows those of Ntokozo Mbambo, who sang the anthem in Durban, and KB Motsilanyane, who performed in Pretoria.

NOW WATCH: Ntokozo Mbambo mesmerises Springbok fans with national anthem

Read more on these topics

Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby South Africa beat Portugal 64-21 in historic Test
Local News IFP crushes MK party and ANC in by-election
News Shivambu recommends Cyril Ramaphosa for Saftas ‘Best Fiction Award’
Personal Finance Why balloon payments can become a burden – and how to manage them
Motoring ‘Partnership goes deeper’: Toyota CEO hits backs at ‘rebadge’ row

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES