South Africa v Portugal: LIVE UPDATES

It is a first-ever meeting between the four-time world champions South Africa and tier two rugby nation Portugal.

Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat and coach Rassie Erasmus pose ahead of Saturday’s Test between the Boks and Portugal. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The Springboks take on Portugal in a one-off Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday, in their final match before the Rugby Championship, which starts early next month.

It is the first time the Boks and Portuguese will clash in a rugby Test.

The world champions will be led by lock Salmaan Moerat while centre Tomas Appleton will lead Portugal. Kick-off for the match in 5pm.

Live updates of the action in Bloemfontein will appear below. For latest posts please click the refresh button.

The Bok team is significantly different to the side that faced Ireland in the recent 1-1 drawn series, with seven uncapped players in the matchday-23. There are also a further seven players who have 10 caps or less. They do, however, also have eight World Cup 2023 squad members in the side for Saturday’s match.

Several players in the Portugal side featured at last year’s World Cup, when the “Wolves” shocked the world by beating Fiji in a pool game. They also drew with Georgia.

Teams

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Phepsi Buthelezi; RG Snyman, Salmaan Moerat (capt); Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Venter, Elrigh Louw, Morne van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Quan Horn

Portugal: Simao Bento; Manuel Cardoso Pinto, Jose Lima, Tomas Appleton (capt), Rodrigo Marta; Joris Moura, Hugo Camacho; Vasco Baptista, Diego Pinheiro, Jose Maderia; Duarte Torgal, Nicolas Fernandes; Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Luka Begic, Francisco Fernandes. Bench: David Costa, Pedro Vicente, Abel Cunha, Antonio Rebelo Andrade, Andre Cunha, Pedro Lucas, Domingos Cabral, Jose Paiva dos Santos