Top New York private school names its art centre after Tbo Touch

While in New York Tbo Touch also hung out with New York Mayor Eric Adams at a private dinner.

Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch with his sons while in New York. Picture: tbotouch/Instagram

A private Catholic school, Bishop Grimes High in New York, which Tbo Touch attended more than 20 years ago has named its art centre after the Metro FM DJ.

“24 years later, the prestigious private Catholic School, Bishop Grimes High, its board of directors and management has chosen to honour Your Boy from Sharpeville by re-naming its arts centre to the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music,” wrote Tbo Touch on his Instagram.

Established in 1966, the school is located in East Syracuse, an incorporated village and a suburb of the City of Syracuse in eastern Onondaga County, New York, United States.

“The legacy of Robert and Majorie Winston Jones, who raised me through those high school years, will forever live through this milestone achievement. Never underestimate the power of humble beginnings. God is on the throne,” said Touch, real name Thabo Molefe.

Being in New York

The rambunctious media personality was in the US for the past few days with his sons, showing them where he grew up and also hanging out with the Big Apple’s Mayor, Eric Adams.

“Spending time with my boys is the most priceless gift. We get so caught up with the chasing and chasing we sometimes forget why we are here,” said Touch when he flew out with his sons.

“Well, two weeks of the boys trip plus school work in between. We learn so much from our kids than we ever anticipate. Next stop, Syracuse New York on a historical visit to my high school Bishop Grimes School.”

“Over the next two weeks we are doing whatever Ruri and Zuri decides. I have no plans of my own except the honour of being Daddy to Molefe boys and yes we have to visit my old church in Harlem. This is where Tata Madiba visited on his first trip to NY. Canaan Baptist Church and Abyssinian Church,” shared Touch when his vacation with sons began.

The trip began just after the Metro FM drive-time host held a successful gospel event, the Replenishments Concert.

Tbo Touch hadn’t responded to The Citizen‘s request for comment at the time of publishing.

