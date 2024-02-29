WATCH: Cindy Swanepoel shines in Showmax’s new original crime comedy

The series promises to captivate audiences with its blend of humour and intrigue.

Safta award-winning actress Cindy Swanepoel is starring in Showmax’s latest original series, Koek.

Koek is a new crime comedy that promises to captivate audiences with its blend of humour and intrigue.

Cindy portrays Christelle Smit, a Cape Town housewife whose world is turned upside down when she uncovers evidence of her husband’s affair with a stripper.

Cindy on portraying Christelle

During a recent Q&A session, Swanepoel delved into her experience portraying Christelle and the challenges and joys of bringing the character to life.

Describing Christelle, Cindy said: “She’s just your average Jane, but she’s looking for more out of life. Christelle Smit is a mother and a wife. She lost herself long ago in the process; she does everything for her family. Then, one morning, something happens, and her whole life changes.”

She added that it was easy for her to relate to Christelle as she drew inspiration from her sister’s experiences.

“I could easily relate to Christelle because I based the character on my sister. She’s a mother, and she’s a wife, and she does everything for her family. I just kept thinking, “What would she have done if all these things had happened to her?”

Acknowledging the emotional toll of the role, Cindy admitted that leaving Christelle behind on set was a challenge.

“I think if you are in an emotional place all the time during this process… It definitely affects you,” she added.

She said the highlight of her experience on the Koek set was the opportunity to work with acclaimed showrunner Christiaan Olwagen.

“I have always wanted to do something involving Christiaan Olwagen, and to play a leading role in a series that is so original, different, and daring, was such a massive privilege for me. It will stay with me forever,” she said.

The actress also expressed gratitude for her co-stars, including Ashley de Lange, Sandra Prinsloo, Jacques Bessenger, and Llandi Beeslaar, whom she praised for their talent and professionalism.

