Bodies of missing TV presenter (26) and boyfriend (29) found

Tributes continue to pour in

The bodies of the missing Australian television presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant boyfriend, Luke Davies, 29, have reportedly been found, almost a week after they went missing.

The remains were reportedly discovered in a rural area outside Sydney on Tuesday.

According to multiple Australian publications, the couple was killed by Baird’s ex-boyfriend, a police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, who allegedly shot and killed the couple, informed investigators where to search for their bodies.

The New South Wales Police said the bodies were discovered in the same bag used by Lamarre-Condon to transport them from Jesse’s Sydney home.

“I am exhausted. I barely have eaten or slept. We went home last night extremely deflated, but it’s not in our nature to give up. So, we rallied again this morning and have come upon a wonderful result for the families,” said Detective Sergeant Sasha Pinazza, who is in charge of the investigation, as quoted by SCMP.

Tributes Pour In for Jesse and Luke

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Jesse and his partner.

Friends, fans, and Jesse’s former TV station have taken to social media to pay tributes.

“Jesse Baird, my friend, my brother. This is helping me see past photos and videos. I’m going to miss you so much. We all loved you – kind, funny, caring, and a great role model to our beautiful boys Reggie and Arlo. RIP Jesse and Luke,” wrote one of Jesse’s close friends on X.

Another said: “In memory of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies: may they RIP – together. Condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues.”

The Network 10 family has been rocked by the murder of Jesse Baird, alongside that of his partner Luke Davies.



We want to celebrate Jesse for the man he was, not the way he died.



Here's how we remember him – talented, funny, beautiful inside & out, and forever loved and missed. pic.twitter.com/tF7Iv9M35W February 28, 2024

i feel so sad about jesse baird and luke davies. so unbelievably sad, and i didnt even know them. — jaz (@gengarsbitch) February 26, 2024

Sharing a pic of these beautiful boys, Luke Davies & Jesse Baird as reported they have both lost their lives due to murder. I’m absolutely heartbroken for my friends. Sending all my love to the families, friends and communities of these two souls, taken far too soon #RIP 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/G4li03r0Vj — Tim Millgate (@timinthecity) February 23, 2024

