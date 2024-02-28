Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

28 Feb 2024

Bodies of missing TV presenter (26) and boyfriend (29) found

Tributes continue to pour in

Jesse and Luke

Left: TV presenter Jesse Baird. Right: flight attendant, Luke Davies. Picture: Twitter/X

The bodies of the missing Australian television presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant boyfriend, Luke Davies, 29, have reportedly been found, almost a week after they went missing.

The remains were reportedly discovered in a rural area outside Sydney on Tuesday.

According to multiple Australian publications, the couple was killed by Baird’s ex-boyfriend, a police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, who allegedly shot and killed the couple, informed investigators where to search for their bodies.

The New South Wales Police said the bodies were discovered in the same bag used by Lamarre-Condon to transport them from Jesse’s Sydney home.

“I am exhausted. I barely have eaten or slept. We went home last night extremely deflated, but it’s not in our nature to give up. So, we rallied again this morning and have come upon a wonderful result for the families,” said Detective Sergeant Sasha Pinazza, who is in charge of the investigation, as quoted by SCMP.

Tributes Pour In for Jesse and Luke

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Jesse and his partner.

Friends, fans, and Jesse’s former TV station have taken to social media to pay tributes.

“Jesse Baird, my friend, my brother. This is helping me see past photos and videos. I’m going to miss you so much. We all loved you – kind, funny, caring, and a great role model to our beautiful boys Reggie and Arlo. RIP Jesse and Luke,” wrote one of Jesse’s close friends on X.

Another said: “In memory of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies: may they RIP – together. Condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues.”

Australia celebrities Murder

