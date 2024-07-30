Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

30 Jul 2024

08:42 pm

WATCH: Dr Musa and Liesl attend Taylor Swift concert in Germany

The concert was reportedly attended by over 100,000 people.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni in Germany. Pictures: Instagram/screenshots

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert in Germany, adding another memorable event to their globe-trotting adventures.

South Africa’s beloved celeb couple has been travelling a lot this year, as they recently went to Paris for Dr Musa’s 34th birthday celebration in April.

Taylor Swift concert surprise

Dr Musa and Liesl recently jetted off to Munich in Germany. In a vlog posted on Instagram, Liesl said she had no idea that they were going to a Taylor Swift concert.

“Yesterday I was seeing so many people dressed up in shiny clothes and fluffy skirts and stuff. I was like, these people look like they are going to a concert.

“I am going to Taylor Swift and I guess my era is ‘ bad Reputation’,” she said after her husband revealed the surprise.

The pair have since been sharing glimpses of the other activites they got up to in Munich.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)

Over 100,000 concertgoers

According to multiple reports, over 100,000 people, in and outside the stadium , attended Taylor’s concert this past weekend in Munich Germany.

“We are lucky enough to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people inside this stadium. And if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside of the stadium,” Taylor said during the concert as quoted by USA Today.

The publication revealed that while those who bought tickets enjoyed the show inside the Olympic Stadium, others enjoyed it for free from the top of the Olympiapark hill outside.

Taylor’s ‘The Eras Tour’ kicked off on 17 March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and will wrap up on 8 December 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

Read more on these topics

concert Germany Liesl Laurie Musa Mthombeni relationships Taylor Swift

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Pretoria Girls High principal suspended amid racism probe
News Daveyton school principal ‘unaware’ of regulations on taking pupils out on excursions
News McKenzie to ‘return with an answer’ on Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina amid uproar
Politics Zuma’s exit and MK party threaten ANC’s existence, say analysts
Business Ntsiki Biyela: From domestic worker to winemaker

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES