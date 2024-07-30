WATCH: Dr Musa and Liesl attend Taylor Swift concert in Germany

The concert was reportedly attended by over 100,000 people.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, recently attended a Taylor Swift concert in Germany, adding another memorable event to their globe-trotting adventures.

South Africa’s beloved celeb couple has been travelling a lot this year, as they recently went to Paris for Dr Musa’s 34th birthday celebration in April.

Taylor Swift concert surprise

Dr Musa and Liesl recently jetted off to Munich in Germany. In a vlog posted on Instagram, Liesl said she had no idea that they were going to a Taylor Swift concert.

“Yesterday I was seeing so many people dressed up in shiny clothes and fluffy skirts and stuff. I was like, these people look like they are going to a concert.

“I am going to Taylor Swift and I guess my era is ‘ bad Reputation’,” she said after her husband revealed the surprise.

The pair have since been sharing glimpses of the other activites they got up to in Munich.

Over 100,000 concertgoers

According to multiple reports, over 100,000 people, in and outside the stadium , attended Taylor’s concert this past weekend in Munich Germany.

“We are lucky enough to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people inside this stadium. And if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside of the stadium,” Taylor said during the concert as quoted by USA Today.

The publication revealed that while those who bought tickets enjoyed the show inside the Olympic Stadium, others enjoyed it for free from the top of the Olympiapark hill outside.

Taylor’s ‘The Eras Tour’ kicked off on 17 March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and will wrap up on 8 December 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.