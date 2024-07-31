Thousands enjoy Taylor Swift’s concert from hill overlooking venue

Swift thanked her audience, both inside and outside the stadium.

American multi-award-winnig singer, Taylor Swift at one of her ‘The Eras Tour’ concerts. Pictures: Instagram/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has been a global sensation since its kickoff on 17 March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The popular concert will wrap up later this year on 8 December in Vancouver, Canada.

The tour recently stopped in Munich, Germany, where hundreds of fans who were not lucky enough to get sold-out show tickets found an inventive way to experience the magic.

Concert from the Hill

While 74,000 people who bought tickets to ‘The Eras Tour’ enjoyed the show inside the Olympic Stadium, about 50,000 reportedly also enjoyed it from Olympiapark Hill, the hill outside the stadium in Munich.

During her performance, Taylor Swift thanked her audience, both inside and outside the stadium.

“We are lucky enough to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people inside this stadium. And if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside of the stadium,” she said.

A few days before the Munich concert, Taylor performed in Hamburg, Germany.

Taking to Instagram, she said she enjoyed the concert and appreciated the creativity of her Hamburg fans.

“I loved those crowds so, so, so much. And we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening. Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe… You guys are seriously so creative,” she wrote.

This week, Taylor will be heading to Warsaw, Poland, where she is expected to perform for three days from 1 to 3 August.

