WATCH: Gotcha…Snoop Dogg not quitting weed, it was just marketing of a smokeless fire pit

It turns out the 52-year-old rapper isn’t quitting weed, but was marketing a product by fire pit brand Solo Stove.

US rapper Snoop Dogg has not quit smoking weed after duping people last week. Picture: snoopdogg/Instagram

After the shock ambiguous announcement last week that he was assumedly quitting weed, US rapper Snoop Dogg had the last laugh when he shared that he was actually speaking about a new smokeless product, not giving up smoking marijuana.

“I have an announcement, I’m giving up smoke. I know what you thinking, ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing but I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing, with my clothes smelling all sticky icky, I’m going smokeless. Solo stove pit fire, they take out the smoke,” said Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, in the new advert.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” said the 52-year-old in a short statement on his social media.

But it turns out the statement was referring to Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit.

“Solo Stove pit fire, they take out the smoke. Matter of fact you should go get yourself [sic] one,” Snoop can be heard in the ad.

In their partnership with the hit rapper, Solo Stove released a limited edition product called “The Snoop Stove”, describing it as “hot enough to make the Doggfather go smokeless.”

Solo Stove is found by Spencer Jan and his brother Jeff. In less than a decade, the company has managed to have a $2 billion (about R35 billion) valuation. Their products include camp stoves and a pizza oven among others.

In 2013, speaking to GQ magazine as Snoop Lion, the artist shared he was smoking 80 cannabis blunts a day.

Snoop Dogg rose to fame after making several appearances on Dr. Dre’s 1992 album The Chronic, which had a marijuana leaf front-and-centre on the cover.

The rapper released his debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993. Since then, he has released 19 albums and performed at the Super Bowl in 2022.

Marketing genius

The Gin and Juice rapper was ridiculed and supported when the whole world thought he had actually put down the blunts. But since the announcement of his partnership with the fire pit company, the rapper has been described as a genius for the campaign that had many people’s jaws on the ground.

