WATCH: DJ Sbu defends Trevor Noah’s alleged R33-million deal

"He was doing us a favour...”

During his interview on The Penuel Show, Businessman and TV star, DJ Sbu spoke about why Trevor Noah deserved the money he allegedly got for the ‘Come to South Africa’ advert deal.

Many people were unhappy after news broke out, alleging Trevor pocketed R33 million for the advert.

DJ Sbu said he believed Trevor was doing the country a favour with that amount.

“I am definitely sure that bill would have been 10 times or 20 times more, but you can see that he was doing us a favour.”

He said the internationally renowned stars like Black Coffee, Thuso Mbedu, and others do not owe the public.

“It’s unfounded that there are negative voices that we are making because then we wouldn’t get an opportunity to experience [Black] Coffee.

“They are not government. They are not meant to do us any favours. So I feel we are being unfair to the gents. Trevor is world-class. He hosts the Grammys. Trevor rubs shoulders with the best of the best.”

Trevor Noah’s advert aired for the first time this month

The five-minute-long advert was aired for the first time on the YouTube channel of the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) on Thursday, 9 November.

Trevor made headlines in September after reports he would pocket R33 million for the advert aimed at promoting South Africa as a tourist destination.

The world-renowned TV host denied the R33 million claims. However, he did not disclose the correct amount.

“First and foremost, can we stop saying R33m. It’s not R33m … it’s not even close to R33m. I do not take money from the government… there’s no tender.

“I’m dealing with a private body of hotels and Airbnbs because you know that coming out of [the] Covid-19 [pandemic], South Africa has had the lowest rebound rate of any nation in the world that needs tourism as a big part of its GDP,” Trevor said during his interview with Clement Manyathela on Radio 702.

Trevor Noah addresses the controversial R33 million tourism pay to promote SA tourism.



Video credit @Radio702 pic.twitter.com/N5N0Dt1qCp — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) September 14, 2023

