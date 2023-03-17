Is trouble brewing between Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Citizen Reporter

The rumour mill is swirling that there may be trouble in paradise between royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton.

They have been some reports over the last few years suggesting that William and Kate may be experiencing some marital problems. Many gossip sites have had a field day in the past, however, reputable media was reporting on Thursday that there may be some weight to the rumours.

Last year, the Prince of Wales went viral after reports of his alleged cheating on his wife, even dubbed the ‘king of pegging’ by Twitter commentators.

According to the notorious gossip page DeuxMoi, Prince William has always been fond of the sexual activity called “pegging”, but Kate has refused to engage in the activity.

There were even videos of British journalists admitting on TV that William had an affair and “everyone knows about it”, however, Buckingham Palace has since not commented on said rumours.

Just over eight months later, an author has written a book about the couple’s relationship.

‘Not all sweetness’

Tom Quinn has written a book titled, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family which features exclusive testimony from many palace staff members and royal insiders, Cosmopolitan UK reported.

The book not only focuses on William and Kate’s union but how royal children are brought up under the scrutiny of the world’s lens.

Quinn does reveal the apparent nicknames that William and Kate refer to each other which are a babe. The prince refers to his wife as ‘Babykins’ or ‘Duchess of Doolittle’ as a not-so-gentle joke.

The ‘Duchess of Doolittle’ is apparently a dig at Kate because the late Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t happy that she didnt have much of a career before she married William.

A source in the book also claims that when William is unhappy with his wife, he’ll refer to her as “darling” with evident “signs of annoyance” in his tone.

Princess Diana would be disappointed by homeless problem, says Prince William

Quinn writes: “Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.'”

Just like any couple

Quinn further claimed on Fox News digital that William and Kate, like many couples, have fallouts and flights.

In the interview, he says: “They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

According to reports William and Kate don’t want to appear as the perfect couple to the public rather that they are just like any other couple.

Quinn concluded: “They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work and everything else that life brings”.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele.