Prince William ditches protocol, embraces the people [VIDEO]

Prince William’s visit to Estonia was more than a diplomatic mission, it was a masterclass in modern monarchy.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members of the public in Tallinn this week during his visit of the Estonian capital. Picture: AFP Riago Pajula

In a gesture of solidarity and support, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, embarked on a two-day visit to Estonia this week.

His mission was to strengthen the morale of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) troops stationed near the Russian border and to engage with the resilient Estonian population.

William breaks protocol with a smile

Traditionally, members of the British royal family have adhered to an unspoken rule against taking selfies during official engagements.

Business Insider reported that this practice was believed to maintain a certain decorum and distance befitting their status.

However, in recent times, this convention has seen a relaxed interpretation. Prince William, embodying a modern approach to royalty, warmly interacted with the citizens of Tallinn.

He graciously posed for numerous selfies, holding phones and ensuring everyone captured the cherished moment.

At one point, while assisting a well-wisher, he inadvertently dropped an item, later identified as an extra battery pack, eliciting light-hearted reactions from the crowd.

ALSO READ: Lady Sarah at 70: The sister who shaped Diana’s destiny

WATCH: Prince William even pats a dog

William engaging with the Estonian Public

The streets of Tallinn buzzed with excitement as approximately 200 residents braved the chilly weather to catch a glimpse of the visiting prince.

Among them was Jevgenia Hammerberg, who, accompanied by her young daughter, presented Prince William with a doll of Sipsik, a beloved character from Estonian children’s literature, The Independent reported.

Ms Hammerberg said: “I’m quite a fan of the royal family. I like the traditions and history, not just Kate Middleton’s dresses”.

Another memorable interaction involved a group of students, with whom Prince William orchestrated a large group selfie, ensuring every smiling face was captured.

A modern monarch in the making

Prince William’s actions in Estonia reflect a broader evolution within the royal family. The once rigid boundaries between royalty and the public are softening, allowing for more genuine and personal interactions.

By embracing modern customs, such as taking selfies, the Prince of Wales showcases a monarchy that values connection over convention, ensuring its relevance in contemporary society.

Watch: William play basketball in Estonia’s

NOW READ: Why Kate Middleton withheld cancer details