Remembering Chad McQueen: Not just ‘that guy’ from ‘The Karate Kid’

McQueen, the son of late actor and racing driver Steve McQueen, passed away this week at the age of 63.

Chad McQueen has been remembered for more than just his villainous role in The Karate Kid franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died of organ failure.

McQueen’s role as Dutch in the cult classic The Karate Kid significantly contributed to the trilogy’s success. He went on to star in various other films, including New York Cop, Squanderers and Red Line.



But his talents extended beyond the silver screen.

Racing Career

Following his rise to stardom as an actor, Steve continued his father’s legacy by simultaneously pursuing race car driving and ultimately prioritised racing over acting.

McQueen was a professional racer for many years, participating in the renowned 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The speedster created McQueen Racing in 2010, a business that produces custom cars, motorcycles, and accessories. His son Chase, who also races, and his daughter Madison have now taken over the company.

The formation of McQueen racing, along with the two documentaries titled I Am Steve McQueen and Steve McQueen:The Man & Le Mans, was intended to maintain and further his father’s impact.

“Chad’s passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him,” his family said on Thursday.

A loving father and husband

McQueen’s wife and children also honoured a wonderful husband and father.

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.

“He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well.”

