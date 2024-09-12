Celebs And Viral

By Agence France Presse

12 Sep 2024

Jon Bon Jovi helps woman standing on edge of US bridge [VIDEO]

Grammy-winning musician, Jon Bon Jovi was filming on the bridge when he noticed a woman standing on the ledge. He talked her into climbing back over the railing

Screengrab of a video of the incident.

US musician Jon Bon Jovi was celebrated this week, not for a new song, but for helping a woman in need, according to police.

The Grammy-winning rocker was shooting a video on Tuesday on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee when he and another person saw a woman standing outside the guard railing of the bridge and helped her to safety, US entertainment outlet Deadline reported.

Bon Jovi sees woman standing on ledge

“A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night,” the Nashville police department wrote on X on Wednesday.

“Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

In a video of the incident published by NBC news affiliate WBIR, a woman can be seen in a blue T-shirt standing on the ledge of the bridge, outside the guard railing.

Bon Jovi, frontman of the rock group of the same name from New Jersey, and another woman walk toward her and briefly speak with her before they help the woman climb over the railing and onto the bridge.

Bon Jovi is then seen embracing the woman and later walking with her away from the scene of the incident toward one end of the bridge.

With a string of quickly memorable hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” Bon Jovi’s band packed arenas in the 1980s on their marathon, pyrotechnic-fueled tours.

By: Agence France-Presse

