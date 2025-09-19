DStv Delicious Festival, Kota Picnic, and more: Here’s what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

A variety of festivals, performances, and activities will keep the city buzzing this weekend.

This weekend, Johannesburg will host a series of exciting events, ranging from live music and food festivals to heritage tours and community markets.

The city and surrounding areas will host a variety of cultural experiences, family activities, and live entertainment.

ALSO READ: Black Motion on their Sama nominations and performing at the safari this weekend

Here is what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Petals With Purpose: Spring Festival

Hadeco’s Magaliesberg farm will host the Petals With Purpose: Spring Festival from 20 to 21 September.

The festival will showcase vibrant fields of flowers, including ranunculus, Sparaxis, Ixia, Ipheion, Tritonia, and Babiana. Talks and workshops will be presented by gardening expert Melanie Walker, Hadeco Director Charles Barnhoorn, and bee specialist Rob Krul.

R30 from every ticket sale will be donated to support the local Magaliesberg community. Children under 12 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The festival runs from 8am to 3pm on Saturday and 8am to 2pm on Sunday. Wheelchair access is available, and staff will assist where needed.

Spark Literacy Day

On 20 September, Weltevreden Park Primary School will host Spark Literacy Day, in celebration of International Literacy Day.

The event is organised by The Literacy Support Club and powered by Adelique Africa. It highlights the importance of literacy as a human right and a foundation for lifelong learning, creativity, and empowerment.

DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will welcome the 12th edition of the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival on 20 and 21 September.

The festival combines live music, culinary experiences, fashion, and art. Saturday features performances by Kwesta, Inkabi Zezwe, and US artist Don Toliver, while Sunday’s line-up includes Lauraine Hill, Zoë Modiga, Mandisi Dyantyis, and Joyous Celebration.

Visitors can explore multiple stages, food zones, and creative activations throughout the weekend.

Getting to #DStvDeliciousFestival2025 has never been easier!



Take the Gautrain to Midrand Station and hop on the FREE shuttle to the festival. Shuttles run all day, with the last leaving at 11pm Saturday and 10pm Sunday. Gautrain will also run extended late-night services to… pic.twitter.com/ewz47TARpS September 18, 2025

Fochville Kota Picnic

Families can enjoy the Fochville Kota Picnic on 20 September, with activities including face painting, jumping castles, water games, braai stands, and more.

Tickets are available from R30 to R150.

The Glen Fitness For You Beat Bootcamp

Fitness enthusiasts can join a high-energy Beat Bootcamp on 20 September from 8am to 9.30am.

Participants use drumsticks to keep the beat while completing a heart-pumping workout suitable for all fitness levels. Breakfast is available afterwards from Wimpy Mzansi or John Dory’s. Attendees are advised to bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and towel.

Tickets cost R40 and are available online.

NOW READ: Mzansi Magic viewers bring Isibaya back to screens