‘Empowering African women in animation is a necessity,’ says Triggerfish director

Triggerfish has collaborated with Unesco to grow the pool of women animators.

Named “The Creator Labs”, the collaboration between the Unesco and the Triggerfish Foundation seeks to address gender disparities and foster inclusivity in the dynamic world of animation. Picture: Supplied

In describing the dire need for women animators, the Director of the Triggerfish Foundation Carina Lücke said growing the pool of women animators wasn’t just a goal but a need.

“Empowering African women in animation is not just a goal; it’s a necessity,” Lücke said.

In a bid to grow the pool of women animators, one of the continent’s leading animation studios Triggerfish has collaborated with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Named “The Creator Labs”, the collaboration between the two bodies seeks to address gender disparities and foster inclusivity in the dynamic world of animation.

Founded by Triggerfish Animation Studios, Africa’s largest and most awarded animation studio, the Triggerfish Foundation and its Academy said they are uniquely suited to upskill animators, to foster networks and to make headway into bringing South African art and animation to global audiences.

“Through this collaboration with Unesco, we aim to advance gender equality in animation. By prioritising leadership positions throughout the pipeline, we’re not only cultivating creativity and innovation but also dismantling obstacles for a more inclusive and diverse industry,” said Lücke.

‘Gap in education and training’

This partnership builds on Triggerfish’s 28 years of experience in the animation industry and Unesco’s commitment to promoting gender equality and cultural diversity.

Together, they aim to create a more inclusive and vibrant animation sector that reflects the diverse voices and stories of the African continent.

“Unesco’s publication on the African film sector highlighted a major gap in education and training across the continent – and it disproportionately affects women,” said Unesco’s Assistant Director-General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone Ramirez.

The Creator Labs are open to talent from across Africa and will offer a Director Lab for aspiring directors and an Animation Art Lab for artists.

Participants will have access to masterclass sessions led by award-winning industry professionals, small group mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities designed to empower talent in their growth into leadership roles within the animation sector.

Training materials developed through the labs will be made freely accessible online through the Triggerfish Academy, ensuring that aspiring African creatives everywhere can benefit from these valuable resources.

The labs are being crafted with guidance from award-winning directors and art directors to ensure impactful and enriching sessions.

Esteemed contributors include Ng’endo Mukii, Tshepo Moche, and Caroline Vos (Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+), Cinzia Angelini (Hit Pig!, Mila), Nadia Darries (Star Wars Visions Vol. 2, Lucasfilm), and many more pioneering African creators.

