From SA to the world: Mzansi shows that performed well on the international stage in 2024 [VIDEO]

2024 saw a rich amount of South African content on screens which has gone on to impress internationally

Directors Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour won for their work on animated cat film, Tabby McTat. Picture: Supplied

While 2024 saw the passing of some loved thespians, the year also saw a rich amount of South African content on screens which has gone on to impress internationally.

In no particular order, below are some of the shows that have celebrated international and domestic success.

Die Brug

KykNET’s Die Brug was nominated Best Non-Scripted Entertainment at the International Emmys.

This was the third nomination in three years for MultiChoice content on Showmax, following rugby doccie Two Sides in 2023 and crime drama Reyka in 2022.

Catch Me A Killer: the first SA series at Series Mania

Inspired by pioneering profiler Micki Pistorius, true crime drama Catch Me A Killer became the first South African series to screen at Series Mania in France, one of the world’s top TV festivals.

It also earned Warren Gray the Best Production Design award at the British Film Designers Guild Awards.

Wyfie at international awards

Wyfie was nominated for Best International Series at The Seoul International Drama Awards; Best Soap or Telenovela at the Rose d’Or Awards in London; and Outstanding Use of Locations at the Global Production Awards in Cannes, France, presented by Screen International.

The Showmax Original’s competition at these prestigious awards included legendary auteur Wong Kar-Wai; seven-time BAFTA winner EastEnders; and Troll, Netflix’s most popular non-English film of all time.

Spinners beat Succession in Shanghai

Spinners beat the Emmy-winning final season of Succession to be named Best Foreign Series at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival’s Magnolia Awards, one of the biggest accolades in Asia.

Spinners also charted at number six on CANAL+ during its primetime run in France.

Tabby McTat directors win

For a second year in a row, South Africans took home the price at the International Emmy for Kids in the Animation category.

Directors Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour won for their work on animated cat film, Tabby McTat.

In 2023, the award was won by The Smeds and The Smoos, directed by Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler. The short film is an adaptation of the bestselling Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s picture book.

“Growing up you always dream of winning one of these awards but it seems so impossible,” said Hamman.

